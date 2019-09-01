Martin & Company Has Increased Its Holding in Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) by $1.20 Million as Stock Value Rose; Cardinal Capital Management Upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Position by $750,430

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 7,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 175,719 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.79M, up from 168,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 9.66M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan Casts a Wary Eye on `Unhelpful’ Rates/USD Correlation; 17/04/2018 – MOVES-Prudential’s PGIM names Ken Poliziani chief marketing officer; 14/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES AUSTRALIA LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A+’; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global March Services PMI: Summary; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 13/04/2018 – Follow JPMorgan CFO Marianne Lake’s Analyst Call: TOPLive; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 20/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE ELECTS MELLODY HOBSON TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; CRANDALL BOWLES TO RETIRE FROM BOARD IN MAY; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Dethrones Citigroup to Become Biggest Currency Trader; 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Martin & Company Inc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) by 29.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc bought 9,080 shares as the company's stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 40,020 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32M, up from 30,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $139.09. About 547,185 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84 billion and $999.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3,065 shares to 116,702 shares, valued at $18.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telus Corp. (NYSE:TU) by 22,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21M shares, and cut its stake in Vf Corporation (NYSE:VFC).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Investment Mngmt Inc reported 272,401 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. 750,765 were accumulated by Kames Public Lc. Tompkins Financial Corporation holds 1.29% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 55,528 shares. Donaldson Ltd invested in 281,490 shares or 2.54% of the stock. Rbo Limited Com accumulated 3.06% or 125,929 shares. 54,496 were reported by Dorsey And Whitney Trust Llc. Sawgrass Asset Ltd Liability Company has 0.16% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Benin Mgmt Corporation invested in 15,367 shares. Ruffer Llp owns 6,616 shares. Wellington Gru Llp holds 1.29% or 56.17M shares. Becker Cap Incorporated owns 702,774 shares or 2.64% of their US portfolio. Highlander Mgmt Llc invested in 0.94% or 14,949 shares. 7,805 are held by Sterneck Cap Ltd Liability Com. Moreover, Crystal Rock Capital Mngmt has 4.95% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 66,118 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Incorporated holds 0.24% or 8,421 shares in its portfolio.

Martin & Company Inc, which manages about $1.98B and $331.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 6,848 shares to 55,354 shares, valued at $4.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.