Martin & Company Position in Omnicell (OMCL) Has Trimmed as Stock Value Declined; Cardinal Capital Management Trimmed Its Gildan Activewear (GIL) Holding by $606,200; Stock Value Rose

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 17,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 1.35 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.65M, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.68. About 283,214 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500.

Martin & Company Inc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc sold 6,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 55,354 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, down from 62,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $71.8. About 133,172 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84B and $999.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE:CNI) by 6,328 shares to 530,399 shares, valued at $47.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group I (NYSE:PNC) by 5,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.91 million for 32.64 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.