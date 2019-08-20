Martin & Company Stake in Newell Brands (NWL) Lifted by $704,250 as Shares Declined; Boston Partners Raised Its Position in Dover (DOV) by $160.78 Million as Valuation Declined

Martin & Company Inc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) by 20.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc bought 46,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 272,452 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, up from 225,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.9. About 3.51 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 16/05/2018 – New Coleman Lantern Brings Sound and Light Together at Campsites; 16/03/2018 – Icahn Disclosed a Newell Stake in CNBC Interview March 1; 16/03/2018 – Icahn Takes Stake in Newell Brands: 13D Filing; 11/04/2018 – Starboard Nominees to Newell Board Are Pauline J. Brown, Gerardo I. Lopez, Bridget Ryan Berman and Robert A. Steele; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS – NOW EXPECTS BOTH FY 2018 NORMALIZED DILUTED SHR & OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE TOWARDS LOWER END OF FULL YEAR GUIDANCE RANGE; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Backs 2018 View of Operating Cash Flow of $1.15B-$1.45B; 25/04/2018 – Newell Brands Named One of America’s Most Reputable Companies; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Carlyle’s Novolex in lead to acquire Newell Brands’ Waddington; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN CALLS NEWELL’S ICAHN AGREEMENT A `DEAL WITH THE DEVIL’; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – DIVESTING NON-CORE BUSINESSES REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 35 PERCENT OF COMPANY’S NET SALES

Boston Partners increased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 29.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 1.73 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 7.64M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716.85 million, up from 5.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $91.24. About 662,284 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 20/03/2018 Dover Microsystems Expands Team; 18/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Autopsy Results Regarding Deaths in Dover; 03/04/2018 – DOVER SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 24%; 22/05/2018 – Dover Microsystems Announces Advisory Board; 26/03/2018 – Delaware AG: DigiGirlz Returns to Wilmington University’s Dover Campus, May 8, 2018; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP DOV.N FY2018 REV VIEW $8.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hallmark Lighting/; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – EXCLUDING APERGY, CO SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 4% TO 5%, WHICH IS COMPRISED OF ORGANIC GROWTH OF 3% TO 4%; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $1.9 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 6% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 04/05/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 210,615 shares to 2.98M shares, valued at $79.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4.02M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.68M shares, and cut its stake in Air Transport Services Grp I (NASDAQ:ATSG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Martin & Company Inc, which manages about $1.98 billion and $331.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 6,848 shares to 55,354 shares, valued at $4.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.