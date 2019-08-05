Martin & Company Has Decreased Its Zix Corp. (ZIXI) Stake by $502,098 as Stock Price Rose; Boston Advisors Has Trimmed Its Digital Rlty Tr Com (DLR) Position by $854,777; Market Value Declined

Martin & Company Inc decreased its stake in Zix Corp. (ZIXI) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc sold 83,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.89% . The institutional investor held 259,462 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, down from 343,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Zix Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $462.15M market cap company. The stock decreased 9.07% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $8.32. About 150,889 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Adj EPS 30c; 16/05/2018 – Zix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Rev $69M-$70.5M; 23/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIXI); 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 16c; 03/04/2018 – ZIX BUYS SEATTLE-BASED ERADO TO EXPAND UNIFIED ARCHIVING,; 03/04/2018 – Zix Acquires Seattle-Based Erado To Expand Its Unified Archiving, EDiscovery And Compliance Solutions; 21/03/2018 New ZixCorp Channel with Progress Distribution and Proact IT Group AB to Help UK and European Enterprises Comply with New GDPR Rules

Boston Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc Com (DLR) by 15.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc sold 7,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 38,191 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, down from 45,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $116.37. About 140,049 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Rev $744.4M; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group holds 0.16% or 33.31 million shares. Blair William Il holds 4,959 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,274 shares. 380 were reported by Arrow Corporation. Cap Intll Invsts invested 0.2% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins Company The has invested 0.04% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd accumulated 2,006 shares. Franklin Resource holds 220,737 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Live Your Vision Limited Liability Co owns 400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 2,141 are owned by Fca Corporation Tx. Hwg Holding Limited Partnership reported 0% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Moreover, Nordea Inv Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 193,792 shares. Assetmark, California-based fund reported 112 shares. Tributary Capital Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.1% or 11,915 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 26,105 shares to 59,165 shares, valued at $807,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baxter Intl Inc Com (NYSE:BAX) by 20,454 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,928 shares, and has risen its stake in Harmonic Inc Com (NASDAQ:HLIT).

