Martin & Company Cut Its Holding in Zix Corp. (ZIXI) by $502,098 as Market Value Rose; Bank Of Italy Continues to Hold Position in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI)

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 757,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7.57 million shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.11M, up from 6.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.27. About 261,335 shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 26.35% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – THE BENEFITS MODIFICATIONS TO REALIZE A CORRESPONDING PRE-TAX INCOME; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – SHARE PROGRAM HAS A DURATION UP TO AND INCLUDING OCTOBER 12, 2019; 23/05/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – IVECO BUS WINS CONTRACT TO SUPPLY 150 NATURAL GAS BUSES TO PARIS; 19/03/2018 – CNH Industrial CEO Richard Tobin steps down; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA; 13/04/2018 – CNH Industrial announces voting results of Annual General Meeting and publication of 2017 Sustainability Report; 17/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Marketing Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 27/04/2018 – CNHI SEES FY INDUSTRIAL NET SALES ABOUT $28B, EST. $27.86B; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – SHARE BUYBACK WILL BE FOR UP TO $700 MILLION; 18/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Martin & Company Inc decreased its stake in Zix Corp. (ZIXI) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc sold 83,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 259,462 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79 million, down from 343,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Zix Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $505.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.56% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 717,920 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 76.85% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Rev $69M-$70.5M; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q EPS 4c; 21/03/2018 New ZixCorp Channel with Progress Distribution and Proact IT Group AB to Help UK and European Enterprises Comply with New GDPR Rules; 29/05/2018 – Zix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 10/04/2018 – Zix Strengthens MSP Program; 22/05/2018 – Zix Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Adj EPS 30c; 16/05/2018 – Zix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c

Analysts await Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.07 EPS, up 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.03 per share. ZIXI’s profit will be $3.89 million for 32.50 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Zix Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 600.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold ZIXI shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 36.10 million shares or 3.36% less from 37.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 21,430 shares. Menta Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 26,581 shares. Bessemer Gru invested 0% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Thb Asset Mgmt has 0.81% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Brown Advisory, a Maryland-based fund reported 13,660 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Tower Rech Cap Ltd (Trc) has invested 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Barclays Public Llc has invested 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 25,382 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0% stake. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc has invested 0.02% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Cornercap Counsel Inc reported 149,780 shares stake. Ftb Advisors Inc owns 875 shares. Aqr Mngmt Llc holds 911,244 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 185,152 were accumulated by Millennium Mngmt Lc.

