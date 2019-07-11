Martin & Company Raised Its Newell Brands (NWL) Position by $704,250; Ativo Capital Management Position in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Has Increased as Share Value Rose

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 11,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 268,030 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.47 million, up from 256,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $50.48. About 714,149 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 9.63% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Net $265.4M; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 10/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Authorizes New $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the 1Q 2018; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS $1.72; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the First Quarter 2018

Martin & Company Inc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) by 20.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc bought 46,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 272,452 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, up from 225,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $14.62. About 2.88M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/04/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS CURRENT SITUATION AT NEWELL ‘UNACCEPTABLE’; 09/05/2018 – First Alert Celebrates 60 Years; 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Independent Directors Urge Shareholders Not To Act On Starboard’s Latest Salvo — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands Strikes Deal with Icahn; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.66, REV VIEW $14.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Fifth director leaves Newell’s board as proxy fight heats up; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands appoints Icahn-designated directors to board; 07/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEWELL BRANDS IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 05/03/2018 New York Post: Activist hedge fund steps up pressure on Newell Brands; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands cuts board deal with Icahn, snubbing Starboard

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “3 of Today’s Worst Nasdaq Stocks – Schaeffers Research” published on February 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “S&P 500 Movers: NWL, NEM – Nasdaq” published on December 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Newell Brands’ Q1 Results Offer A Glimmer Of Hope – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Financial Advisers Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). 55,500 were reported by Korea Inv. Vanguard stated it has 0.03% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Renaissance Technology accumulated 2.69 million shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). 300 were accumulated by First Fin Corp In. Dubuque National Bank & Trust And Tru invested in 120 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 26,128 shares. Schneider Capital Mngmt Corp invested 3.64% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance reported 3,200 shares stake. Westpac Bk Corporation stated it has 334,972 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated accumulated 272 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Management reported 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Citigroup holds 381,890 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1832 Asset Lp stated it has 16,062 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Martin & Company Inc, which manages about $1.98 billion and $331.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 6,848 shares to 55,354 shares, valued at $4.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03M and $237.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) by 22,801 shares to 50,016 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,294 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp America Holdin (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 66,430 were reported by Timber Creek Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. 48,796 are owned by Amp Cap Investors Ltd. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Company accumulated 12,886 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Federated Investors Pa invested in 0.12% or 1.09 million shares. Moreover, Huntington National Bank has 0% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 914 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Utah Retirement Systems stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Elm Ridge Lc reported 2.64% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Asset Mgmt One Co accumulated 60,894 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bessemer Group stated it has 172 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brinker Capital holds 0.02% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) or 10,058 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. Earnest Prtn Ltd Llc accumulated 13 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt stated it has 126,576 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER).