Martin & Company Increases Position in Whirlpool Corp. (WHR); As Transocean LTD (RIG) Shares Declined, Gramercy Funds Management Lifted Its Holding

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 28.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 175,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 782,679 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60 million, up from 607,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.75% or $0.235 during the last trading session, reaching $4.715. About 15.27M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M

Martin & Company Inc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) by 29.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc bought 9,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 40,020 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32M, up from 30,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $134.87. About 243,935 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q Adj EPS $2.81; 15/05/2018 – Whirlpool fridge model declared safe after London’s Grenfell fire; 16/05/2018 – Global Water Purifier Market Technologies, Market share and Industry Forecasts 2018-2024: Key Players are Kent RO, GE, Best Water Technology & Whirlpool – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – CrainsDetroitBus: Whirlpool learns some Trump tariffs are good, some not; 17/04/2018 – Whirlpool at EuroCucina 2018: Four Exceptional Brands, One Vision of Excellence; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q EPS $1.30; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Final Results Of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Middlefield Sears Hometown Store; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool: Tender Offer Reflects Confidence in Long-Term Outlook; 24/04/2018 – Nidec To Acquire Whirlpool Corporation’s Compressor Business

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Whirlpool Corporation named a leading company on 2019 Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “KeyBanc Sees Some Upside In Whirlpool After Solid Q2, Outlook – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Whirlpool Corporation’s (NYSE:WHR) 3.4% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Whirlpool Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 2.34M shares stake. Sg Americas Secs Limited Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Todd Asset Limited Com holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 124,683 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 17,686 shares. Quantum Mgmt invested in 7,328 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.03% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 105,968 shares. Hodges Cap Management invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc has invested 1.44% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Pennsylvania Trust has invested 0.12% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 26,382 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hudock Cap Group Ltd owns 629 shares. Blackrock invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Brandywine Inv Management Ltd Com holds 0.05% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) or 50,715 shares. Parkside Comml Bank Tru holds 0.02% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) or 396 shares.

Martin & Company Inc, which manages about $1.98 billion and $331.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 10,570 shares to 169,225 shares, valued at $12.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Transocean Ltd (RIG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oil Inventories Plunge, But… – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About Transocean Ltd.’s (NYSE:RIG) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Transocean Ltd. (RIG) CEO Jeremy Thigpen on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “6 Energy Stocks Spilling Lower – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Capital invested in 35,500 shares. Laurion Lp, New York-based fund reported 19,634 shares. Masters Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 300,000 shares. Hbk Investments LP holds 0.07% or 574,861 shares. 97,420 were reported by Utah Retirement System. Maverick Cap, Texas-based fund reported 652,270 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.08% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Cyrus Cap Prtnrs Limited Partnership reported 347,714 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Com invested in 128 shares or 0% of the stock. Gam Ag has 0.02% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). First Hawaiian National Bank, Hawaii-based fund reported 563 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv invested in 83 shares. West Family Invs Incorporated holds 121,138 shares. Federated Pa reported 203,082 shares. Contrarius Invest Management Ltd invested in 15.83M shares.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $374.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 585,000 shares to 415,000 shares, valued at $17.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.