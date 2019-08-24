Martin & Company Has Increased Mckesson Corp. (MCK) Position by $901,602; As Procter & Gamble (PG) Share Value Rose, Hemenway Trust Company Has Lifted Its Position

Martin & Company Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp. (MCK) by 28.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc bought 7,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 34,978 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10 million, up from 27,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $144.85. About 2.00 million shares traded or 38.25% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Rev $51.6B; 15/05/2018 – MCKESSON DIRECTORS MUST FACE INVESTORS’ SUIT OVER OPIOIDS; 25/04/2018 – MCK: SEES RESTRUCTURING CHARGES AFTER-TAX GAAP $150M TO $210M; 20/04/2018 – McKesson: Management Worked to Meet DEA’s Expectations for Controlled-Substances Monitoring Program; 24/04/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Appointment of McKesson’s Willie Bogan to Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – ZetaDisplay: ProntoTV has signed an agreement with McKesson Europe for the delivery of digital signage to their managed pharmacies within Europe; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include Enhanced Solutions for Rapidly Growing Specialty Pharmaceutical Market; 12/04/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of McKesson Scottsdale Campus; 15/05/2018 – MCKESSON BOARD ACCUSED OF FAILING TO OVERSEE OPIOID SHIPMENTS

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 11.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 15,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 150,939 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.71 million, up from 135,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 7.10 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nine Masts holds 20,776 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Pictet North America Advsr owns 0.07% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4,468 shares. Rothschild Il owns 43,623 shares. At National Bank & Trust has invested 0.19% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.56% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1.12 million shares. Kanawha Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.53% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc accumulated 10,474 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Co has 0.24% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 5,145 shares. Moreover, Bowling Mgmt Lc has 0.44% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 26,376 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company accumulated 0.56% or 163,032 shares. 3,903 are held by Montrusco Bolton Invests. Moreover, Dumont Blake Investment Advisors Limited has 0.7% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 15,910 shares. 511,495 are owned by Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership. Dt Investment Prtn Limited Liability Corp invested in 37,107 shares. Pennsylvania holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 13,177 shares.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,565 shares to 97,706 shares, valued at $5.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 14,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,948 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV).

Martin & Company Inc, which manages about $1.98 billion and $331.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 6,848 shares to 55,354 shares, valued at $4.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.