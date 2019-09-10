Martin & Company Has Cut Omnicell (OMCL) Holding by $547,840 as Share Value Declined; As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Burt Wealth Advisors Upped by $317,421 Its Position

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors bought 2,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,012 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 10,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $135.44. About 9.06 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and; 25/04/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS CONFIGURATION ISSUE IS CAUSING CONNECTIVITY ISSUES FOR USERS ATTEMPTING TO ACCESS OUTLOOK.COM; 06/03/2018 – Rubrik Enables CarePoint Health to Trade Complex Legacy IT Infrastructure for Simple Hybrid Cloud Solution with Microsoft Azure; 07/05/2018 – The chips boost the performance of Microsoft’s Azure machine learning cloud service, and over time will become available for use in other facilities; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS OEM REVENUE INCREASED 4% (UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY OEM PRO REVENUE GROWTH OF 11%; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q COMMERCIAL CLOUD MARGINS WIDEN TO 57%; 02/04/2018 – Symic Bio Announces 12-Month Results from the SHIELD Trial of SB-030 in Peripheral Vascular Disease; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft

Martin & Company Inc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc sold 6,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 55,354 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, down from 62,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.41. About 35,347 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $20.95M for 35.50 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old National Bank In holds 0.01% or 2,847 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% or 208 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 4,455 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Lc invested in 0.01% or 19,016 shares. Martin & Tn reported 1.35% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 7,400 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 1.35 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited Liability Company invested in 11,038 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 14 shares. Prudential Finance stated it has 0.04% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Eqis Capital Management Incorporated invested in 5,417 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ameriprise Fincl holds 404,390 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Scout Investments Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 123,574 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 5,729 shares.

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81 million and $221.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (MDYV) by 13,412 shares to 9,148 shares, valued at $461,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (HYS) by 9,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,725 shares, and cut its stake in Indexiq Etf Tr (QAI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cardinal Management reported 2.73% stake. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 94,849 shares. Winslow Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 7.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 11.15 million shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca owns 7,781 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. 7,384 were accumulated by St Johns Limited Liability Company. Phocas Financial invested in 0.06% or 4,820 shares. The Virginia-based Blue Edge Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dodge Cox accumulated 31.62 million shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 20.42 million shares or 3.09% of the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Incorporated reported 1.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Burns J W New York accumulated 178,459 shares or 5.13% of the stock. Moreover, Livingston Gp Asset Mgmt Communication (Operating As Southport Management) has 1.39% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Inv Mgmt Of Virginia Lc stated it has 1.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Axa has 3.43M shares. Halsey Inc Ct holds 0.29% or 14,846 shares.

