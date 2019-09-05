Martin & Company Cut Its Position in Zix Corp. (ZIXI) by $502,098; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Valuation Rose, Rudman Errol M Upped Holding by $808,000

Martin & Company Inc decreased its stake in Zix Corp. (ZIXI) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc sold 83,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.89% . The institutional investor held 259,462 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79 million, down from 343,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Zix Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $417.27 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.51. About 311,092 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 22/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 23/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Zix Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Rev $69M-$70.5M; 30/05/2018 – Zix to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6; 10/04/2018 – Zix Strengthens MSP Program; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q EPS 4c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIXI); 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q Adj EPS 7c

Rudman Errol M increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 20.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rudman Errol M bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 47,110 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77M, up from 39,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rudman Errol M who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $113.1. About 7.86 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 64 Points as JPMorgan Delivers — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters at J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Forum Apr 12; 03/04/2018 – GLOBAL JPMORGAN MARCH MANUFACTURING PMI AT 53.4 VS 54.1; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO ENDS PRESENTATION AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 16/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Cable One Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES AUSTRALIA LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A+’; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-JP Morgan bolstering Saudi Arabian business in anticipation of foreign flows- The National; 16/04/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $28; 05/03/2018 JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 2 (Table)

Analysts await Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.09 EPS, up 80.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ZIXI’s profit will be $5.00 million for 20.86 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Zix Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Rudman Errol M, which manages about $148.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 10,000 shares to 79,736 shares, valued at $36.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

