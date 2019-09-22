Martin & Company Increased Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) Position by $596,356; As Dexcom (Put) (DXCM) Valuation Rose, Ws Management Lllp Raised Position by $521,500

Martin & Company Inc increased its stake in Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) by 32.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc bought 20,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 84,575 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50M, up from 64,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Heritage Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $27.5. About 226,308 shares traded or 39.55% up from the average. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has declined 18.03% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $88.6M; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (Put) (DXCM) by 7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The hedge fund held 53,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.02 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Dexcom Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $154.4. About 667,137 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 27/03/2018 – FDA OKS MARKETING OF DEXCOM G6 ICGM; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing of the New Dexcom G6® CGM Eliminating Need for Fingerstick Blood Testing for People with Diabetes

Martin & Company Inc, which manages about $1.98B and $334.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLI) by 5,037 shares to 106,113 shares, valued at $8.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,179 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLK).

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Black Knight Inc by 12,599 shares to 84,968 shares, valued at $5.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) by 784,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.77M shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI).

