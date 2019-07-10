Martin & Company Stake in Omnicell (OMCL) Has Lowered as Stock Rose; As Cyrusone (CONE) Stock Value Rose, Janney Montgomery Scott Lowered Position

Martin & Company Inc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc sold 6,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,354 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, down from 62,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $84.94. About 235,655 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc decreased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc sold 13,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,953 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, down from 72,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $59.91. About 351,565 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has risen 14.02% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 13/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB’ Corporate Credit Rating and ‘BB+’ Issue-Level Ratings on CyrusOne; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 B Unsecured Credit Facility; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE – AGREEMENT ALSO CONTAINS ACCORDION ALLOWING CO TO OBTAIN UP TO $1 BLN ADDITIONAL REVOLVING OR TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Normalized EPS $3.18-$3.28; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AGREEMENT INCLUDES $750 MLN MULTICURRENCY BORROWING SUBLIMIT, TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS TOTALING $1.3 BLN; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q REV. $196.6M, EST. $185.8M; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE, ZENIUM AGREE TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25; 01/05/2018 – Port Houston Selects CyrusOne for Data Center and Interconnection Services

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $932,974 activity. 750 Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) shares with value of $59,155 were sold by PETERSMEYER GARY S. 2,509 shares valued at $161,237 were sold by Taborga Jorge R. on Friday, February 1.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 56.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.3 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $19.37 million for 45.18 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Analysts await CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.81 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.81 per share. CONE’s profit will be $91.67M for 18.49 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by CyrusOne Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.22% negative EPS growth.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $299,337 activity. KLAYKO MICHAEL bought $99,901 worth of stock.

