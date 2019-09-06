Martin & Company Position In Mckesson Corp. (MCK) Was Has Increased; As Chemocentryx (CCXI) Share Price Declined, Sio Capital Management Lifted Its Position

Martin & Company Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp. (MCK) by 28.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc bought 7,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 34,978 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10 million, up from 27,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $142. About 31,251 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The Independent’s Power to Perform; 25/04/2018 – MCK SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ. EPS $13.00 TO $13.80, EST. $13.41; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE IN FISCAL 2019; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY19 Mid-Single-Digit Percent Rev Growth; 11/05/2018 – River & Mercantile Adds Southwestern Energy, Cuts McKesson: 13F; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Board Authorizes Buyback of Up to Added $4 Billion; 30/05/2018 – McKesson at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON DRUG DISTRIBUTION SUBSECTOR; 26/04/2018 – McKesson Internal Review Clears Senior Management of Wrongdoing on Opioids

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chemocentryx Inc (CCXI) by 213.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 360,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.33% . The institutional investor held 530,175 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.36M, up from 169,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chemocentryx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $410.08M market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.04. About 8,408 shares traded. ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) has declined 28.17% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CCXI News: 09/03/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX SEES 2018 CASH & INVESTMENTS USE $65M-$75M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chemocentryx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCXI); 09/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx Expects to Utilize Between $65M-$75M Cash and Investments in FY18; 03/04/2018 – ChemoCentryx Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 23/05/2018 – ChemoCentryx Announces Two Upcoming Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress; 09/03/2018 – CCXI TO BEGIN AVACOPAN CLINICAL STUDIES IN HS BY ’18 END; 09/05/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX INC – QTRLY DILUTED NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.19; 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Exits Position in ChemoCentryx; 09/05/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX INC – EXPECTS TO UTILIZE CASH AND INVESTMENTS BETWEEN $65 MLN AND $75 MLN FOR TWELVE MONTHS ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 09/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx 4Q Rev $56.3M

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75 million and $370.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Achieve Life Sciences Inc by 175,894 shares to 421,479 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ra Medical Systems Inc by 312,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,652 shares, and cut its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

More notable recent ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On ChemoCentryx Inc (CCXI) – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ChemoCentryx Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Highlights – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ChemoCentryx down 16% after Q2 revenue miss – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novartis Stands By Zolgensma, GW Pharma Q2 Propelled By Epidiolex Sales, Ionis-Akcea Clinical Readout – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ChemoCentryx Inc (CCXI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

