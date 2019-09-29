Martin & Company Has Trimmed Its Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) Holding by $5.19 Million as Market Value Rose; As Central Garden & Pet Co (CENT) Stock Rose, Holder Etrade Capital Management Raised Position

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (CENT) by 65.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 12,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.40% . The institutional investor held 30,618 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $825,000, up from 18,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Central Garden & Pet Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 59,464 shares traded. Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT) has declined 28.84% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CENT News: 20/04/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 DJ Central Garden & Pet Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENTA); 22/04/2018 – DJ Central Garden & Pet Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENT)

Martin & Company Inc decreased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) by 49.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc sold 41,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 42,846 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.43M, down from 84,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Ingersoll Rand Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $123.56. About 726,318 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC SAYS NEW REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT HAS A TERM OF FIVE YEARS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.51; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q EPS 48c; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Bookings Rose 14 %, Organic Bookings Rose 9%; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY BOOKINGS GROWTH UP 14 PERCENT; ORGANIC BOOKINGS UP 9 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES UP 8 PERCENT; 06/03/2018 Ingersoll Rand, ConsumerMedical to co-present at Conference Board’s 18th Annual Employee Health Care Conference; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Sees Exceeding High End of Ranges for 2018 Revenue, EPS; 11/05/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Jan 01 to Mar 31

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 9.71% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.75 per share. IR’s profit will be $463.82M for 16.09 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual earnings per share reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold IR shares while 244 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 182.25 million shares or 0.07% more from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Prns Limited Co has 0% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 143 shares. Arcadia Invest Management Corporation Mi has invested 1.11% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Ci Investments has 606,477 shares. Aspen Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.5% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Moreover, Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.1% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Systematic Financial Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Co reported 1,765 shares. Aureus Asset Lc invested in 2,200 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Captrust Fincl Advisors reported 2,996 shares stake. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.08% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). 204 are held by . Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 0.14% or 7,546 shares. Qs Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 4,451 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.01% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) or 5,647 shares. Mcf Advsrs Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR).

Martin & Company Inc, which manages about $1.98 billion and $334.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heritage Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 20,564 shares to 84,575 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $87,670 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold CENT shares while 30 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 12.68 million shares or 3.29% less from 13.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset stated it has 29,058 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 0% in Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT). First Hawaiian Bank holds 0.02% or 12,198 shares in its portfolio. State Street owns 323,077 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement holds 16,014 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has invested 0% in Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT). Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 12,934 shares. Atlanta Cap Mngmt Communication L L C stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 34,122 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt Corporation stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT). Wells Fargo & Com Mn, a California-based fund reported 1.35M shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0.01% in Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT). Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0% in Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT). Fifth Third Natl Bank reported 0% stake. Friess Assocs Ltd holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT) for 172,630 shares.

