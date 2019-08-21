Martin & Company Has Lowered Its Zix Corp. (ZIXI) Position as Share Price Rose; As Boeing Company Com (BA) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Meyer Handelman Co Has Decreased Its Position

Martin & Company Inc decreased its stake in Zix Corp. (ZIXI) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc sold 83,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.89% . The institutional investor held 259,462 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, down from 343,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Zix Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $422.83 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.61. About 450,482 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q EPS 4c; 22/05/2018 – Zix Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q Adj EPS 7c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 03/04/2018 – ZIX BUYS SEATTLE-BASED ERADO TO EXPAND UNIFIED ARCHIVING,; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Adj EPS 30c; 16/05/2018 – Zix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 16c; 10/04/2018 – Zix Strengthens MSP Program; 22/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24

Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in Boeing Company Com (BA) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co sold 2,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 45,298 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.12 million, down from 47,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Boeing Company Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $8.79 during the last trading session, reaching $340.54. About 1.22 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS STILL WORKING TO OPEN NEW CHINA COMPLETION CENTRE BY END-YEAR; 26/04/2018 – BOEING GETS $427M DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY CONTRACT; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES SAYS NO FRESH TENDER PROCESS IN PLACE FOR 20-30 WIDEBODY JETS, BOEING MOU REMAINS; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce interested in powering any new mid-market jet; 18/05/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Cuban media say a Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana has crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti Int…; 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE SUSTAINMENT SERVICES FOR FIXED- AND ROTARY-WING MILITARY AIRCRAFT OF KSA MILITARY FLEET; 20/04/2018 – BOEING HAS BEEN WORKING TO UNDERSTAND ROOT CAUSE: ESPER; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO EXTEND CURRENT LONG-TERM AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY COMPOSITE DETAIL & ASSEMBLY PARTS FOR BOEING 787 DREAMLINER; 15/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS BOEING HORIZONX VENTURES PARTICIPATED IN THE SERIES A FUNDING ROUND FOR CO’S INVESTMENT IN FORTEM TECHNOLOGIES INC

More notable recent Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “38 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zix Corporation 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Zix (ZIXI) Lags Q1 Earnings Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “35 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold ZIXI shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 36.10 million shares or 3.36% less from 37.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,600 are owned by Ellington Mngmt Ltd. Gsa Capital Llp reported 281,150 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Connor Clark Lunn Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). 38,124 are held by Goldman Sachs. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Lc accumulated 38,600 shares. Dupont Capital has invested 0.02% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Zebra Cap Mngmt Ltd stated it has 15,949 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 71,802 shares. First Trust Advisors Lp invested in 0% or 219,927 shares. Trellus Mgmt Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Ranger Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 489,506 shares. Heritage Investors Mgmt reported 18,175 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Company owns 87,352 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Prudential Finance Inc holds 0% or 32,048 shares. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Trump Again Calls For ‘Substantial Fed Cuts’ In Series Of Tweets – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analyst Likes Southwest Airlines Earnings Print – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing 737 Production Choked – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “737 MAX Top Of Mind As Boeing Q2 Nears, While F-35 In Focus For Lockheed – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing 787: The Dream During A Crisis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd reported 1,111 shares. Wedgewood Pa invested in 1,999 shares. Bridgewater Assocs LP reported 22,860 shares. The Tennessee-based B Riley Wealth Management has invested 0.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 105 shares stake. Gradient Invests Lc invested in 0.11% or 4,608 shares. 3,466 are owned by Fincl Advisory Serv. The Illinois-based Citadel Llc has invested 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Farmers Fincl Bank, Kentucky-based fund reported 233 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Communication accumulated 11,202 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Atlantic Union Financial Bank has 0.15% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,423 shares. Bank & Trust invested 1.53% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 276,534 are owned by Blair William And Il. Argent Tru Communications accumulated 49,813 shares. Cullinan Assocs owns 0.04% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,355 shares.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,100 shares to 319,550 shares, valued at $20.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc Com by 6,543 shares in the quarter, for a total of 997,178 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Corp Com (NYSE:GE).