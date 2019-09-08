Marten Transportltd. (MRTN) Holder Ranger Investment Management LP Decreased Its Position by $4.29 Million; Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Holding Increased by Nwi Management Lp

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) by 21.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 51,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The hedge fund held 291,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.38M, up from 240,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Spirit Airlines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $37.06. About 684,941 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 12/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Spirit Airlines at ‘BB+’; Revises Outlook to Negative; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Loss/Shr 66c; 28/03/2018 – Chicago O’Hare $8.5 bln expansion plan approved by city council; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 25/05/2018 – Spirit Air Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC SAVE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 12/04/2018 – More Caribbean, More Go! Spirit Airlines Celebrates New Service to Cap-H; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES: TRASM FOR 1Q ESTIMATED AT 8.37C VS 8.58C Y/Y; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – NOW ESTIMATES ITS 2018 FULL YEAR CASM EX-FUEL WILL BE DOWN BETWEEN 3 AND 4 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 09/03/2018 – Spirit Airlines asks FAA for ground stop for all its flights

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Marten Transportltd. (MRTN) by 18.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 252,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 1.10 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.65M, down from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Marten Transportltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $19.53. About 74,762 shares traded. Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) has declined 4.20% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTN News: 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q Rev $187M; 07/03/2018 Marten Transport Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – MARTEN TRANSPORT 1Q OPER REV. $187.0M, EST. $188.5M; 19/04/2018 – MARTEN TRANSPORT 1Q EPS 19C, EST. 19C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Marten Transport Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTN); 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q EPS 19c; 07/03/2018 – Marten Transport Declares Dividend of 2.5c; 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q Net $10.3M; 27/03/2018 – Marten Transport Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 55,718 shares to 473,751 shares, valued at $16.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Box Inc. by 578,241 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Growth In (IWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold MRTN shares while 48 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 37.52 million shares or 0.29% more from 37.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Cap Management Llc reported 23,400 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Insur Comm The reported 26,560 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Co stated it has 0.08% in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN). Us Financial Bank De invested 0% of its portfolio in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN). Msd Prtnrs Limited Partnership invested in 1.1% or 500,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies, Connecticut-based fund reported 13,086 shares. Wellington Management Group Llp has 1.13 million shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Com owns 1,105 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 12,420 shares. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0% or 396,368 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN). Glenmede Na accumulated 0% or 94 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN). Td Asset Mgmt reported 71,800 shares.

Analysts await Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.28 per share. MRTN’s profit will be $15.70M for 16.84 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Marten Transport, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79B and $3.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 750,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,000 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $211,885 activity. Gardner H. McIntyre had bought 2,500 shares worth $104,800 on Wednesday, July 31. 2,375 shares were bought by Christie Edward M III, worth $99,584 on Tuesday, July 30.