Marten Transport Ltd (MRTN) to pay $0.65 on Sep 30, 2019; Tnb Financial Has Increased Its Intel (INTC) Position

Tnb Financial increased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 9.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tnb Financial acquired 15,936 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Tnb Financial holds 175,743 shares with $9.44M value, up from 159,807 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $206.00B valuation. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 23.33 million shares traded or 3.43% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/03/2018 – Intel Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 12/03/2018 – BREAKING: GOP-led House Intel Committee finds ‘no evidence of collusion’ between Trump campaign and Russia; 14/03/2018 – Stephen Hawking’s voice was his trademark; 12/03/2018 – GOP-led House Intel Committee finds ‘no evidence of collusion’ between Trump campaign and Russia; 15/03/2018 – India Today: China flexes its military muscle power at LAC.Massive Chinese airforce build-up at LAC: Intel sources#ITVideoMor; 22/03/2018 – Sen. King: In Intel Hearing, King Emphasizes Severity of Threats to Election Security; 14/05/2018 – As much as $150 billion annually at stake for Apple, Intel and other US tech companies in China-US trade fight; 26/04/2018 – Tesla Head of Autopilot Jim Keller Leaves to Join Intel; 15/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Joint Statement: Senate Intel Committee Leaders on Russian Nerve Agent Attack on British Soil; 08/05/2018 – VenueNext Receives Investment from Intel Capital

Marten Transport Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) is expected to pay $0.65 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:MRTN) shareholders before Aug 23, 2019 will receive the $0.65 dividend. Marten Transport Ltd’s current price of $19.36 translates into 3.36% yield. Marten Transport Ltd’s dividend has Aug 26, 2019 as record date. Aug 13, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 3.81% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $19.36. About 144,438 shares traded. Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) has declined 4.20% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTN News: 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q Net $10.3M; 27/03/2018 – Marten Transport Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – MARTEN TRANSPORT 1Q OPER REV. $187.0M, EST. $188.5M; 07/03/2018 Marten Transport Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q EPS 19c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Marten Transport Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTN); 19/04/2018 – MARTEN TRANSPORT 1Q EPS 19C, EST. 19C; 07/03/2018 – Marten Transport Declares Dividend of 2.5c; 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q Rev $187M

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $1.06 billion. It operates through four divisions: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. It has a 17.93 P/E ratio. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.44 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Among 11 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Intel has $65 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $53.58’s average target is 15.23% above currents $46.5 stock price. Intel had 31 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, July 22, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. As per Monday, June 10, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 9. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, May 9. Citigroup maintained the shares of INTC in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Sell” rating by Northland Capital on Monday, February 25. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 10 by Mizuho. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, April 26 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $65 target in Tuesday, February 26 report.