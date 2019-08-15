Marten Transport Ltd (MRTN) to pay $0.65 on Sep 30, 2019; FREEZE TAG (FRZT) Sellers Decreased By 98.81% Their Shorts

FREEZE TAG INC (OTCMKTS:FRZT) had a decrease of 98.81% in short interest. FRZT’s SI was 600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 98.81% from 50,400 shares previously. With 9,000 avg volume, 0 days are for FREEZE TAG INC (OTCMKTS:FRZT)’s short sellers to cover FRZT’s short positions. The stock decreased 14.00% or $0.0043 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0262. About 6,030 shares traded. Freeze Tag, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRZT) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Marten Transport Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) is expected to pay $0.65 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:MRTN) shareholders before Aug 23, 2019 will receive the $0.65 dividend. Marten Transport Ltd's current price of $18.68 translates into 3.48% yield. Marten Transport Ltd's dividend has Aug 26, 2019 as record date. Aug 13, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.68. About 158,824 shares traded. Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) has declined 4.20% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.20% the S&P500.

Freeze Tag, Inc. develops and publishes mobile social games for clients and businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.97 million. The firm markets its products through direct-to-consumer digital storefronts, such as Apple's App Store, the Google Play Store, and Amazon's App Store; and directly through its own Websites, such as www.freezetag.com and store.freezetag.com. It currently has negative earnings. It also publishes titles on other platforms, such as the Facebook App Store and Mac App Store, as well as on PC download portals, such as Big Fish Games and Gamehouse.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold Marten Transport, Ltd. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 37.52 million shares or 0.29% more from 37.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Fincl Bank De invested in 0% or 23,309 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 13,033 shares. Granite Invest Lc holds 842,856 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN). First Trust Advsr L P reported 68,672 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,713 shares. The Wisconsin-based Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Lc has invested 0.19% in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 28,780 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Llc holds 0% or 179,777 shares. 71,800 were accumulated by Td Asset Management. Aperio Gp Ltd owns 34,245 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 35,800 shares. Parkside Bancorp And Trust accumulated 1 shares or 0% of the stock. Comml Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN).