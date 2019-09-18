Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) Analysts See $0.29 EPS; Brinker International Has 0.89 Sentiment

Analysts expect Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) to report $0.29 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.57% from last quarter’s $0.28 EPS. MRTN’s profit would be $15.84 million giving it 18.67 P/E if the $0.29 EPS is correct. After having $0.28 EPS previously, Marten Transport, Ltd.’s analysts see 3.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $21.66. About 64,611 shares traded. Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) has declined 4.20% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Marten Transport Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTN); 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q EPS 19c; 27/03/2018 – Marten Transport Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q Net $10.3M; 19/04/2018 – MARTEN TRANSPORT 1Q EPS 19C, EST. 19C; 07/03/2018 Marten Transport Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q Rev $187M; 19/04/2018 – MARTEN TRANSPORT 1Q OPER REV. $187.0M, EST. $188.5M; 07/03/2018 – Marten Transport Declares Dividend of 2.5c

Brinker International Inc (EAT) investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.10, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 100 investment professionals increased and opened new positions, while 112 sold and trimmed stakes in Brinker International Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 44.35 million shares, up from 43.77 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Brinker International Inc in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 28 Reduced: 84 Increased: 62 New Position: 38.

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.65 billion. As of June 28, 2017, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,674 restaurants comprising 1,622 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar brand name; and 52 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name. It has a 11.13 P/E ratio.

Analysts await Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. EAT’s profit will be $15.37M for 26.88 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Brinker International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -69.85% negative EPS growth.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc holds 3.83% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. for 70,000 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owns 75,000 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hodges Capital Management Inc. has 0.8% invested in the company for 187,100 shares. The Massachusetts-based Shellback Capital Lp has invested 0.74% in the stock. Brant Point Investment Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 129,394 shares.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $1.18 billion. It operates through four divisions: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. It has a 20.06 P/E ratio. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.