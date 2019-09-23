Marten Trans LTD (MRTN) Shareholder Penn Capital Management Co Has Cut Its Position by $1.79 Million as Stock Value Rose; Corbyn Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Lkq Corp. (Lkq) (LKQ) as Valuation Declined

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Marten Trans Ltd (MRTN) by 27.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 99,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 261,062 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.74 million, down from 360,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Marten Trans Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $21.2. About 46,297 shares traded. Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) has declined 4.20% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTN News: 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q EPS 19c; 27/03/2018 – Marten Transport Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q Net $10.3M; 19/04/2018 – MARTEN TRANSPORT 1Q OPER REV. $187.0M, EST. $188.5M; 19/04/2018 – MARTEN TRANSPORT 1Q EPS 19C, EST. 19C; 07/03/2018 – Marten Transport Declares Dividend of 2.5c; 07/03/2018 Marten Transport Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Marten Transport Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTN); 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q Rev $187M

Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp. (Lkq) (LKQ) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold 12,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 302,181 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.04M, down from 314,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corp. (Lkq) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $31.83. About 1.15 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ; 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 12/03/2018 LKQ at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. Ratings; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold MRTN shares while 51 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 37.03 million shares or 1.30% less from 37.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davenport & Limited Liability Company holds 377,244 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability invested in 20,692 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management invested in 29,338 shares. Green Square Capital Limited Com has 0.13% invested in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Company stated it has 261,076 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) or 17,346 shares. Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN). First Personal Fincl Service stated it has 0% in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN). Deutsche Bank Ag reported 47,923 shares. Cornercap Counsel has 57,255 shares. Kennedy Cap Management Inc holds 0.11% or 266,392 shares. Msd Ltd Partnership owns 1.1% invested in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) for 500,000 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 43,203 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Swiss Bancorp reported 75,983 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,389 shares.

More notable recent Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Marten Transport, Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:MRTN) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MARTEN TRANSPORT ANNOUNCES SPECIAL AND QUARTERLY DIVIDENDS AND AN INCREASE IN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM – GlobeNewswire” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “USX CEO Sees Big Impact On Capacity From Drug/Alcohol Clearinghouse – Benzinga” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Analysts await Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.28 per share. MRTN’s profit will be $15.84M for 18.28 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Marten Transport, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 181,050 shares to 444,161 shares, valued at $11.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amalgamated Bk New York N Y by 46,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Habit Restaurants Inc.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $178.76M for 13.72 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating on LKQ Corp. (LKQ) – StreetInsider.com” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LKQ Corporation to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results on Thursday, July 25, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “34 Stocks Moving in Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 12, 2019.