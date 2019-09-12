Marten Trans LTD (MRTN) Holder Penn Capital Management Co Cut Its Stake by $1.79 Million; Manpowergroup (MAN) Holder Regentatlantic Capital Has Increased Its Holding by $1.56 Million as Stock Value Declined

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Marten Trans Ltd (MRTN) by 27.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 99,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 261,062 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.74 million, down from 360,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Marten Trans Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.53% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $22.27. About 194,539 shares traded or 6.33% up from the average. Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) has declined 4.20% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTN News: 19/04/2018 – MARTEN TRANSPORT 1Q OPER REV. $187.0M, EST. $188.5M; 07/03/2018 Marten Transport Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q EPS 19c; 27/03/2018 – Marten Transport Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Marten Transport Declares Dividend of 2.5c; 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q Net $10.3M; 19/04/2018 – MARTEN TRANSPORT 1Q EPS 19C, EST. 19C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Marten Transport Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTN); 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q Rev $187M

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (MAN) by 61.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 16,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.06% . The institutional investor held 42,559 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11M, up from 26,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Manpowergroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $85.95. About 443,467 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 1.57% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 12/03/2018 – Hungary Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 13/03/2018 – Spain Second Quarter 2018 Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP INC – ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, REVENUES INCREASED 5% AND NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED 20% IN QTR; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP INC – CURRENT YEAR QUARTER INCLUDED RESTRUCTURING COSTS WHICH REDUCED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY 27 CENTS; 12/03/2018 – China Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook at +8%; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP INC – EARNINGS PER SHARE IN QUARTER WERE POSITIVELY IMPACTED 14 CENTS BY CHANGES IN FOREIGN CURRENCIES COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 12/03/2018 – Norway Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook Survey (Table); 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP 1Q EPS EXCLUDING RESTRUCTURING COSTS $1.72; 12/03/2018 – Taiwan Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook at +27%; 20/03/2018 – HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS – “INCREASING LOCAL MANPOWER COSTS AND OPERATING EXPENSES ARE LEADING TO RISING COSTS FOR BUSINESSES GENERALLY”

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc by 104,765 shares to 108,218 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C by 32,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 444,540 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.46, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold MAN shares while 105 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 53.15 million shares or 1.64% more from 52.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 5,086 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bank accumulated 0% or 9,426 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 6,308 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Partners Mgmt reported 0.03% stake. 109,700 were accumulated by Andra Ap. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.05% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) or 3,000 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 25,058 shares. Zacks Mngmt has invested 0.16% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Guggenheim Cap Lc has 0.03% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Envestnet Asset reported 0% stake. Yorktown & Rech Communication holds 0.09% or 2,400 shares in its portfolio. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,537 shares. Moreover, Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). 27,665 were accumulated by Brant Point Invest Ltd Liability Corp. Tower Research Limited Co (Trc) has invested 0.01% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl In (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 404,120 shares to 700,159 shares, valued at $3.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 21,073 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,057 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL).