Marsico Capital Management Trimmed Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $20.34 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Autonomy Capital LP Lifted Holding in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by $6.67 Million as Shares Rose

Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 175.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 266,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The hedge fund held 419,002 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69M, up from 152,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.04% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $13.95. About 1.77 million shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 107,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 492,202 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.49M, down from 599,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $206.49. About 23.88M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 31/05/2018 – Apple delays production start of 6.1-inch iPhone due to quality problems at LCD maker Japan Display, supply chain sources say; 02/04/2018 – Amazon/Apple: sub zero; 07/05/2018 – First, Apple’s iPhone sales are now relatively steady, which should reduce quarter-to-quarter anxiety, Munster said; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s iPhone Still Gushes Cash — Heard on the Street; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI AIRTEL LTD BRTI.NS – TO SELL APPLE WATCH SERIES 3; 05/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon that helps it dominate the market, and it’s not technology:; 23/05/2018 – S&P: APPLE ‘AA+’ RATING AFFIRMED UPON REVIEW OF FINL POLICY; OU; 30/04/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Warns, Apple’s Cash, Sprint, T-Mo Purgatory — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 19/03/2018 – Apple Said to Have Secret Display Manufacturing Facility in California (Video)

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14B and $2.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 49,149 shares to 85,139 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Livanova Plc by 12,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,181 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).