Marsico Capital Management Trimmed Ball (BLL) Stake by $860,844; Carbonite (CARB) Stock Declined While Indaba Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Position by $5.14 Million

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 12.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 12,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 84,843 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.94M, down from 97,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $72.79. About 2.18M shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 22/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventors Develop Golf Ball Retrieval Device (KOC-489); 30/03/2018 – Sprint Scores with Newest Network Innovation – Sprint Magic Ball; 25/05/2018 – Xperon Golf Launches “Xperon VIVID” Matte Colored Golf Ball; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA EXITED ZNGA, MGM, EXPE, BLL, CBS IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Magellan Says Ball-Tampering Scandal Inconsistent with its Values; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE – TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL FOR OPTICAL COMMUNICATION DATALINKS PRODUCTS; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns An Aa3 To Ball State University’s (IN) Housing And Dining System Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable; 23/03/2018 – CENTERRA GOLD REPORTS RESTART OF SECOND BALL MILL CIRCUIT AT; 18/05/2018 – Ball Mill – Low Interest Rates Intensifying Construction Projects Drives the Market| Technavio; 10/04/2018 – Naomi Watts, Brooke Shields Support Emerging Artists at the 2018 Tribeca Ball

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Carbonite Inc (CARB) by 18.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 197,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.61% . The hedge fund held 878,366 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.87 million, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Carbonite Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.74M market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.41. About 283,631 shares traded. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 07/03/2018 – Zuora Central is Core to Carbonite’s Growth; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Raises 2018 View To Rev $296.9M-$306.9M; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.59; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 15/05/2018 – Crosslink Capital Inc. Exits Position in Carbonite; 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Charitable Fund Awards Grants to Six STEM Organizations; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE $302.5 – $312.5 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Adj EPS 34c-Adj EPS 38c; 17/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q Rev $64M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold CARB shares while 39 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 33.25 million shares or 6.43% more from 31.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Interest Grp has 21,055 shares. 69,668 are owned by Anchor Advsrs Ltd Liability Co. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc holds 0% or 8,800 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 2,636 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Com invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Atria Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Rice Hall James & Llc has 0.21% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Fort Washington Advsr Oh holds 551,533 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Summit Creek Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 2.55% or 582,623 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc reported 51,055 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 434,981 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 29,468 shares. 52,286 are held by California Pub Employees Retirement Sys. Bernzott Cap has invested 1.78% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Virginia Retirement Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 25,200 shares.

Indaba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $979.77 million and $517.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 10,947 shares to 319,247 shares, valued at $23.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mdc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 265,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Retail Value Inc.

More notable recent Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “INVESTOR CLASS ACTION DEADLINES: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors in CARB, NKTR, and GVA of Filing Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” on September 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “64 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on September 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “NATIONALLY RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM: Reminds Carbonite, Inc. Investors of Important September 30th Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses over $100K to Contact the Firm – CARB – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “DEADLINE ALERT – Carbonite, Inc. (CARB) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “DEADLINE ALERT for JE, CARB, VNTR, and CAH: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Analysts await Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 2.94% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.34 per share. CARB’s profit will be $12.15 million for 11.01 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Carbonite, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 30.36% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.56 per share. BLL’s profit will be $242.36M for 24.93 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Ball Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.06% EPS growth.

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14B and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 15,145 shares to 70,678 shares, valued at $7.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Snap Inc by 738,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 854,352 shares, and has risen its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD).

More notable recent Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Improved results for Ball’s in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ball Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 28, 2019. More interesting news about Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “More on Ball’s Q4 topline beat – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.32, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold BLL shares while 154 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 264.65 million shares or 0.92% more from 262.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crestwood Advsrs Gp Limited Co holds 7,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 10,066 were accumulated by Ing Groep Nv. Williams Jones & Assoc Lc holds 86,338 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring invested in 0.23% or 332,695 shares. Legal & General Gp Pcl holds 0.08% or 2.12 million shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 0.3% or 30.34M shares. Md Sass Investors stated it has 18,200 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cibc Ww has 0.01% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Willow Creek Wealth holds 70,364 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Blair William Communications Il holds 0.01% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) or 23,585 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc owns 131 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mig Capital Llc reported 590,689 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0.05% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) or 341,652 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 12,915 shares.