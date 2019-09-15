Marsico Capital Management Raised Its Danaher (DHR) Position by $36.79 Million; As Patrick Inds (PATK) Shares Declined, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raised Its Stake

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Patrick Inds Inc (PATK) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 590,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.02 million, up from 580,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Patrick Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01B market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $42.1. About 176,829 shares traded or 1.91% up from the average. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 24.24% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500.

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 1212.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 259,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 280,433 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.08 million, up from 21,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $141.02. About 2.11 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2019Q1.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 20,000 shares to 620,000 shares, valued at $33.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMN) by 55,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,000 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $348,800 activity.

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14 billion and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 7,311 shares to 12,385 shares, valued at $4.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 6,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,722 shares, and cut its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1.

