Marsico Capital Management Raised Its Abiomed (ABMD) Holding by $1.81 Million; Tygh Capital Management Lifted Position in Genpact Limited (G) as Valuation Rose

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 13,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 210,494 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.41 million, up from 196,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $40.42. About 171,256 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 18.01% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.58% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $2.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.93 BLN TO $3.0 BLN; 05/03/2018 Genpact Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 27/03/2018 – Genpact Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Net $64.7M; 27/03/2018 – Casino says sale process of Via Varejo unit continuing; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q EPS 33c; 16/03/2018 – Genpact Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Times of India: Genpact co may get Hexaware, Mphasis bids; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.72 TO $1.76, EST. $1.73

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 106.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 6,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,285 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, up from 5,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $276.2. About 132,094 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 30.88% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 02/04/2018 – Abiomed Receives FDA Approval for Impella CP(R) With SmartAssist(TM) and Optical Sensor; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED SEES FY REV. $740.0M TO $770.0M, EST. $747.3M; 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED INC – OVER NEXT FISCAL YR, PLANS TO LAUNCH IMPELLA 5.5 HEART PUMP THROUGH A CONTROLLED ROLL-OUT AT GERMAN HOSPITALS; 02/04/2018 – Abiomed Receives FDA Approval for Impella CP® with SmartAssist™ and Optical Sensor; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–(Abiomed) Heart Pump System Southeast Louisiana Veterans Healthcare; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q EPS 80c; 30/03/2018 – ABIOMED INC – TODD A. TRAPP WILL BE APPOINTED AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ ABIOMED Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABMD); 30/03/2018 – Abiomed to Appoint New Chief Fincl Officer Todd A. Trapp; 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED REPORTS EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5™

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $568.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group Inc by 35,982 shares to 272,254 shares, valued at $18.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evolent Health Inc A by 128,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,852 shares, and cut its stake in Cavco Industries Inc (NASDAQ:CVCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold G shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 164.79 million shares or 0.88% less from 166.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Churchill Mgmt Corp has invested 0.06% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Captrust Fincl Advsrs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 511 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP stated it has 0.01% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Sei reported 0.01% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Voloridge Invest Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 15,691 shares. Ajo LP invested in 229,699 shares. Logan Cap Mngmt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Gam Ag stated it has 0.03% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Numerixs Investment Techs accumulated 0.01% or 2,200 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Lc has 0.05% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Vanguard Gp Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13.67 million shares. Schroder owns 0.04% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 786,235 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 298,663 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ABMD shares while 138 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 37.49 million shares or 9.05% less from 41.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tekla Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.28% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Baillie Gifford Co holds 0.34% or 1.08 million shares in its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 3,857 shares. Stanley, a Alabama-based fund reported 12,951 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Llc invested in 13,270 shares or 0.15% of the stock. State Street reported 1.86M shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Etrade Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 3,760 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Waddell & Reed Fincl Inc stated it has 543,768 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 0.01% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). United Serv Automobile Association holds 33,367 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 61,389 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.07% or 47,584 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested in 0% or 277 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

