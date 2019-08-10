Marsico Capital Management Maintains Stake in Ametek New (AME); Brunswick (BC) Shareholder Bowling Portfolio Management Has Trimmed Position by $362,550

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 16,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 86,491 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18M, up from 70,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $85.33. About 1.21M shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 02/05/2018 – AMETEK BUYS SOUNDCOM SYSTEMS; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Increases 2018 Guidance After First-Quarter Profit Rise; Buys SoundCom; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corp to AMETEK, Inc; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – Matthew J. Conti Elected Vice President, Human Re; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q Net $181.3M; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 72C; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance (PMCF) Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corporation to AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME); 02/05/2018 – AMETEK Acquires SoundCom Systems; 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 14.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 7,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The institutional investor held 44,141 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22 million, down from 51,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $47.99. About 957,940 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 13/03/2018 – The Daily Gleaner: EXCLUSIVE: ‘I really feel that people in New Brunswick should have the IMAX experience’; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in Brunswick; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 6%-7%; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Net $80.5M; 10/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation Selects Accruent for Lease Accounting Software; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick First-Quarter Profit Grows 8%; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE ESTIMATED TO INCREASE IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q EPS 91c; 01/04/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: There are reports a body has been found inside the Bandidos clubhouse in the Melbourne suburb of; 14/03/2018 – Life Fitness Launches Digital Ventures Group

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14 billion and $2.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 12,590 shares to 381,231 shares, valued at $25.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 8,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,975 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.35 million activity.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $79,858 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.