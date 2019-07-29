Marsico Capital Management Lowered Stake in Teleflex (TFX) by $492,864; Citigroup (C) (C) Holder Augustine Asset Management Lowered Its Holding by $344,162

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) (C) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 5,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,413 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, down from 94,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc (C) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $71.96. About 4.85M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 21/03/2018 – KUSHNER’S N.J. TRUMP TOWER GOT $200 MILLION LOAN FROM CITIGROUP; 20/04/2018 – DJ Citigroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (C); 12/04/2018 – U.S. senator slams bank gun policies, threatens consumer complaint; 19/04/2018 – QUARLES: CRAPO’S CUSTODY BANK PROVISION SHOULDN’T AID CITI, JPM; 20/03/2018 – GHANA IS SAID TO APPOINT CITI, THREE OTHERS TO MARKET EUROBOND; 20/03/2018 – CITI CHIEF ECONOMIST PAUL BRENNAN SPEAKS AT PERTH CONFERENCE; 16/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 8.8% in 2018, Citi Leads; 15/03/2018 – Citi launches a Facebook Messenger ‘chatbot’; 07/05/2018 – Mexican presidential campaigns meeting with BlackRock’s Larry Fink; 13/04/2018 – CITI HELD ONTO GAINS IN WALLET SHARE IN INVESTMENT BANKING: CEO

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 1,632 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,854 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21 million, down from 25,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $350.11. About 208,484 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 11.43% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Baker Jejunostomy Tubes: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 655300160 655316 (b) 655500200; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – ON MAY 1, CO INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN INVOLVING OUTSOURCING OF CERTAIN DISTRIBUTION OPERATIONS AND RELATED WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex Sees FY18 Revenue Up 15%-16%; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – Teleflex Incorporated to Host Analyst & Investor Day on May 11, 2018; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR GAAP REVENUE GROWTH FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN 14% AND 15% TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN 15% AND 16%; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Latex Rebreathing Bags: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 151174050 151174 (b) 153000005; 14/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Teleflex to Introduce the New TrapLiner® Catheter in Europe and Showcase the Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) at the European Association for Percutaneous Cardiovascular lnterventions Course (EuroPCR) 2018; 18/05/2018 – NeoTract Announces American Urological Association (AUA) Recommendation of UroLift® System as a Standard of Care Option for the Treatment of Enlarged Prostate

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $356,250 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold TFX shares while 127 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.39 million shares or 10.12% less from 44.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Fayerweather Charles has invested 0.47% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). 3 were reported by Trustmark Bancorp Trust Department. Raymond James Tru Na reported 1,656 shares. Amp Investors Ltd holds 0.05% or 28,140 shares in its portfolio. 45,409 were reported by Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability Company. Aureus Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab holds 2,271 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). First Mercantile Trust invested 0.08% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). 4,074 are owned by Cibc Asset Mngmt. Bessemer Gp Inc invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Company invested in 670 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mar Vista Prtnrs Limited Liability owns 377,661 shares. Westpac Banking has 3,642 shares. Regions Corporation holds 139 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 4.86% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.47 per share. TFX’s profit will be $119.54 million for 33.79 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.24 actual EPS reported by Teleflex Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.63% EPS growth.

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14 billion and $2.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 5,188 shares to 45,671 shares, valued at $5.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I by 5,114 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $150.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tempur Sealy International (Tp (NYSE:TPX) by 6,558 shares to 23,859 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncor Energy (Su) (NYSE:SU) by 43,023 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,273 shares, and has risen its stake in Alcoa (Aa).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Whitaker Michael sold $442,708.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Incorporated Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 107,284 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 150,581 shares. Tru Of Oklahoma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Palisade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp Nj invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Blue Capital holds 0.46% or 14,074 shares in its portfolio. Sonata Capital Gru holds 0.24% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 5,170 shares. Ipg Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 24,505 shares. Kbc Gru Nv reported 1.33 million shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt has 86,333 shares. Stillwater Inv Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.76% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Truepoint Incorporated holds 22,194 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Schneider Cap Mgmt invested in 512,519 shares. Brinker Cap Inc reported 0.26% stake. Moreover, Altfest L J & has 0.26% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ci Invs reported 2.33 million shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 9.04 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

