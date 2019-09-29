Marsico Capital Management Lowered By $1.21 Million Its Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Stake; Mobile Mini (MINI)’s Sentiment Is 1.87

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) stake by 17.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 8,290 shares as Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)’s stock rose 8.46%. The Marsico Capital Management Llc holds 38,685 shares with $5.67 million value, down from 46,975 last quarter. Verisk Analytics Inc now has $25.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.32% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $155.59. About 726,809 shares traded or 4.56% up from the average. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 24/05/2018 – Geomni Achieves Widespread Aerial lmagery Coverage of Parcels and Structures in the United States; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM; 16/04/2018 – VERISK GROUP PRESIDENT NANA BANERJEE TO RESIGN APRIL 22; 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 06/03/2018 Verisk Projects Written Premium for Commercial Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 07/05/2018 – Verisk London Risk Symposium 2018 to Focus on lnsurTech and Emerging Issues; 04/04/2018 – Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Wealth Unveiled Preparations for Conducting the First Strategy to Develop the Mining Sector in Egypt; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES VERISK’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa2; OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 06/03/2018 – Verisk Projects Written Premium for Comml Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020

Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) investors sentiment increased to 1.87 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.54, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 88 funds increased or started new holdings, while 47 sold and reduced their positions in Mobile Mini Inc. The funds in our database now own: 41.80 million shares, down from 43.45 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Mobile Mini Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 33 Increased: 67 New Position: 21.

Analysts await Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. MINI’s profit will be $22.35 million for 18.55 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Mobile Mini, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.95% EPS growth.

Mobile Mini, Inc. provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. The company has market cap of $1.66 billion. It offers various portable storage and office products, such as steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving retailers, construction companies, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for use in a range of applications, including storage of retail and manufacturing, inventory, construction materials and equipment, documents and records, and other goods. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides a range of specialty containment equipment and services comprising steel tanks, stainless steel tank trailers, and pumps and filtration equipment, as well as roll-off, vacuum, and dewatering boxes.

Bislett Management Llc holds 11.59% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. for 625,000 shares. Bernzott Capital Advisors owns 712,003 shares or 2.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Capital Management Corp Va has 2.49% invested in the company for 296,490 shares. The California-based First Wilshire Securities Management Inc has invested 1.41% in the stock. Walthausen & Co. Llc, a New York-based fund reported 183,820 shares.

