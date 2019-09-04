Marsico Capital Management Lifted Holding in Realpage (RP) by $2.95 Million as Stock Price Declined; Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Holder White Pine Investment Co Lifted Its Position

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $51.69. About 657,700 shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 02/05/2018 – WPSD Local 6: BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland. No reports of; 26/04/2018 – Southwest is in the midst of an inspection of all of its engines’ fan blades; 02/05/2018 – Cracked Window Forces Southwest Jet Landing–3rd Update; 18/04/2018 – Southwest not inspecting all CFM engines; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS BLADE INSPECTIONS HAVE FOUND NO CRACKS, FATIGUE; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N – FLEW 11.2 BLN REVENUE PASSENGER MILES (RPMS) IN APRIL 2018, A SLIGHT DECREASE FROM 11.2 BLN RPMS FLOWN IN APRIL 2017; 16/03/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway may buy the rest of Southwest Airlines, according to Wolfe Research; 18/04/2018 – Korean Air to inspect engines of Boeing 737 fleet by Nov – official; 17/04/2018 – MOVE FOLLOWS EMERGENCY LANDING OF SOUTHWEST AIRLINES JET; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Plane Flying From New York to Dallas Forced to Make Emergency Landing in Philadelphia Tuesday

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 136.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 49,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 85,139 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17 million, up from 35,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $63.23. About 35,662 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC – RAISES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE -ERNEST MULLER & TOM KIERNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CLICKPAY, RESPECTIVELY, WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS IN ADDITION TO ABOUT 100 EMPLOYEES; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 10/05/2018 – Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software; 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CASH PORTION OF TRANSACTION WAS FINANCED FROM COMPANY’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.46 TO $1.51; 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.46- $1.51, SAW $1.41-$1.47; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.44, REV VIEW $844.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “RealPage (RP) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “RealPage puts up potentially over $100 million in acquisitions this year – Dallas Business Journal” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “RealPage (RP) to Report Q1 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “28 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14B and $2.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 20,464 shares to 353,565 shares, valued at $152.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 8,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,975 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,352 are held by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co. Advisory Ser Limited Company accumulated 0% or 450 shares. Prudential Incorporated holds 4,328 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). 136,900 are held by Swiss Bank & Trust. 839,794 were accumulated by Amer Cap Mngmt Inc. Raymond James Na has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Kwmg Limited Com reported 51 shares. Renaissance Gru Ltd Co accumulated 10,139 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 10,711 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). King Luther Cap Management stated it has 1.55 million shares. Woodstock Corporation stated it has 0.09% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). 3,883 were accumulated by Aperio Ltd. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0.11% stake.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $41.59 million activity.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Southwest cancels Pittsburgh to Los Angeles flight – Pittsburgh Business Times” on August 20, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Southwest Airlines doesnâ€™t plan to rebrand Boeing 737 MAX – Wichita Business Journal” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Argus clips Southwest Airlines on 737 Max issues – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Consider Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.