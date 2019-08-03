Marsico Capital Management Increases Holding in Facebook (FB); International Business Machs (IBM) Shareholder Hourglass Capital Increased Stake

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 3,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The hedge fund held 45,440 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41M, up from 42,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $147.25. About 7.98 million shares traded or 127.17% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 20/03/2018 – WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac); 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat Management Services; 03/04/2018 – IBM Selects FANDOM SPORTS for Exclusive Blockchain Digital Mentorship Program; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 03/05/2018 – The Doss Firm, LLC and O’Dell & O’Neal, Inc.: Investment Fraud Claims Filed Against CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc., IBM Southeas; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE EXITED IBM, GHC IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Form 8-K

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 111.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 539,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.41 million, up from 482,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – GBH’s Ives Says Facebook’s Data Leak Is a ‘Major Black Eye’ (Video); 20/03/2018 – Google and Facebook can’t help publishers because they’re built to defeat publishers; 24/04/2018 – Facebook Replaces Lobbying Executive Amid Regulatory Scrutiny; 20/03/2018 – One consequence of multi-class shares is someone gets super-majority control/ voting rights. That’s the case with Facebook and Zuck. We predict this has – and will – continue to impede company’s ability to respond to crisis it’s in right now; 19/04/2018 – Facebook’s facial recognition tech could fall foul of new EU data rules, a top watchdog says; 20/03/2018 – INVESTORS CLAIM FACEBOOK FAILED TO DISCLOSE VULNERABILITY; 16/05/2018 – ISS BACKS SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS FOR RISK COMMITTEE AND CONTENT REPORT AMID SOCIAL CONCERNS; 10/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg’s control of Facebook is like a dictatorship: CalSTRS; 01/04/2018 – Cartoon: the backlash against Facebook; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG SPOKE TO CNN ON DATA LEAK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Gru Limited reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 1.34% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). North Star Asset Management invested 0.43% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Invesco accumulated 25.68M shares. Concorde Asset Management reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). California-based Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca has 52,276 shares. Virtu Limited Liability accumulated 0.07% or 7,171 shares. Monetta Services has 0.24% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Burney holds 0.29% or 27,719 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability Com accumulated 361 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Veritas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 6.17% or 4.12M shares in its portfolio. Fundsmith Ltd Liability Partnership reported 6.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0.82% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3.44 million shares. Doliver Limited Partnership invested 0.69% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14B and $2.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 73,646 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $196.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 79,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $252,443 activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Top Megacap Stock of 2019 Will Surprise You – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook Should Not Buy Square – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “After Hours: Facebook Crypto Needs Fed Help, T-Mobile to Join S&P 500 – Motley Fool” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Video Ad Push, User Growth to Aid Facebook’s (FB) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Investors: Welcome To Your New Reality – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IBM Counts On Red Hat For Cloud Growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “UnitedHealth’s stock slump exacts nearly 30-point toll on Dow industrials — but IBM’s rally caps loss – MarketWatch” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Can We Make Of International Business Machines Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:IBM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 11,998 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen stated it has 0.28% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). St Germain D J Company Inc holds 0.08% or 5,218 shares. 2,717 are held by Waddell Reed Financial Inc. Forbes J M And Company Llp invested in 0.12% or 3,847 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 40,253 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Stearns Fincl Serv holds 7,456 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Glovista Investments Lc has 1,426 shares. First United National Bank & Trust holds 3,090 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Inv House Limited Co invested in 26,237 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Alabama-based Aull Monroe Investment Mgmt has invested 1.08% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Colonial Trust Advsr invested in 0.04% or 1,520 shares. Hikari Limited holds 144,310 shares. Bluestein R H And Com reported 14,641 shares. Bangor State Bank reported 6,926 shares.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92M and $343.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18,760 shares to 232,860 shares, valued at $12.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 18,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,476 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).