Marsico Capital Management Increased Its Lam Research (LRCX) Stake by $319,336; Peddock Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Stake in Constellation Brands (STZ) by $326,200 as Shares Declined

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 1,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 29,909 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35 million, up from 28,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $203.28. About 1.05 million shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 24/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. $3.1B +/- $150M, EST. $2.94B; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH: ADDED $2B SHARE BUYBACK; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Rev $3.1B; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH REPORTS CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q EPS $4.33; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Rev $2.89B; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $4.79; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP SHIPMENTS $3.000 BLN +/- $150 MLN

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc sold 1,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 18,656 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, down from 20,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $201.83. About 789,889 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES 2019 EPS ON COMPARABLE BASIS $9.40 – $9.70; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 06/03/2018 Wasabi and Cloud Constellation Corporation to Deliver a New Generation of Space-Based Cloud Data Storage and Security Services; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ANNOUNCED $100 MLN FINANCING; NEW INVESTORS INCLUDE CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT AMONG OTHERS; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS QTR DIV; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 15 PCT TO C$980; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Tax Rate About 19%; 13/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF IAN MCKINNON AND APPOINTMENT OF LORI O’NEILL TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 19/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$1000 FROM C$950

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $187.96 million and $184.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Marke (EEM) by 14,822 shares to 33,874 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,913 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,445 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, down 8.36% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $503.10M for 19.19 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Murphy Capital Management has invested 0.05% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Qs Invsts Limited Co has 0.08% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Bb&T Corp has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Reilly Fincl Advisors owns 43,900 shares. 10,562 were reported by Westwood Holding Group. Moreover, Raymond James Trust Na has 0.01% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). New England And Management holds 0.3% or 2,575 shares in its portfolio. Janney Cap Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.51% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Jump Trading Limited Liability reported 2,567 shares. First Manhattan invested in 383 shares. Iberiabank accumulated 0.78% or 38,197 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Co stated it has 2,879 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Pacific Glob Inv Management, a California-based fund reported 15,955 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% or 25,561 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 3,067 shares. Soroban Cap Ptnrs LP reported 1.9% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 236,706 shares. Yorktown Management & Incorporated owns 10,500 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP owns 4,547 shares. Geode Cap Limited Com stated it has 2.39 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 92,806 shares. Dana Advsr holds 75,583 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% or 141,105 shares in its portfolio. Fire Group Incorporated has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability owns 124,366 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.1% or 12,893 shares in its portfolio. Hilltop invested in 0.16% or 4,171 shares. E&G Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 5,100 shares. Penobscot Mngmt Inc reported 1,380 shares.

