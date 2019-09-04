Marsico Capital Management Increased Its Cognex (CGNX) Stake; Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased Cognex Corp (CGNX) stake by 23.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marsico Capital Management Llc acquired 19,847 shares as Cognex Corp (CGNX)’s stock declined 8.84%. The Marsico Capital Management Llc holds 103,768 shares with $5.28 million value, up from 83,921 last quarter. Cognex Corp now has $7.63B valuation. The stock increased 3.45% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 534,396 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C, EST. 20C; 10/05/2018 – Ivanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 01/05/2018 – Cognex sells technologies to factories that assist with putting OLED screens on iPhone X devices; 07/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 30/04/2018 – Cognex 1Q Rev $169.6M; 21/04/2018 DJ Cognex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CGNX); 03/05/2018 – Cognex to Webcast Conference Presentations

Among 4 analysts covering Royal Mail Plc (LON:RMG), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Royal Mail Plc has GBX 320 highest and GBX 150 lowest target. GBX 211.75’s average target is -2.60% below currents GBX 217.4 stock price. Royal Mail Plc had 23 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Underperform” on Monday, June 3. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of RMG in report on Wednesday, May 22 with “Overweight” rating. Liberum Capital upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, May 24 report. Credit Suisse maintained Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) on Wednesday, May 29 with “Underperform” rating. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Tuesday, June 4 to “Neutral”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Societe Generale. The stock of Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) earned “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Monday, April 1. The stock has “Sell” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, June 4. HSBC downgraded the shares of RMG in report on Friday, June 7 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, May 24. See Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) latest ratings:

Among 2 analysts covering Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cognex has $4300 highest and $3600 lowest target. $39.50's average target is -11.67% below currents $44.72 stock price. Cognex had 7 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned "Equal-Weight" rating on Wednesday, July 10 by Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of CGNX in report on Tuesday, July 16 to "Sell" rating.

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) stake by 41,895 shares to 15,667 valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 79,459 shares and now owns 1.08M shares. Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) was reduced too.

