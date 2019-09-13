Marsico Capital Management Increased Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Stake by $1.23 Million; Market Value Rose; Greenwich Investment Management Lowered Its Stake in Cincinnati Finl (CINF) by $396,241

Greenwich Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) by 31.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc sold 3,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 8,253 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $856,000, down from 12,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cincinnati Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $113.24. About 437,106 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shar; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Rev $1.22B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cincinnati Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CINF); 21/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: Colliers’ Cincinnati office adds new service

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 16,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 397,384 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.24M, up from 381,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $77.35. About 516,000 shares traded or 16.26% up from the average. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE €129.9 MLN VS €110.5 MLN; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.17; 16/05/2018 – Interxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 01/05/2018 – Interxion to Expand Capacity in Amsterdam and Frankfurt; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 16/05/2018 – lnterxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) EUR 365 MLN – EUR 390 MLN; 08/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $62; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR REV., ADJ. EBITDA; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Adj EPS EUR0.17

More notable recent Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Cincinnati Financial (CINF) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Interesting CINF Put And Call Options For March 2020 – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CINF) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Agree To Buy Cincinnati Financial Corp. At $85, Earn 3% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes Cincinnati Financial (CINF) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 EPS, down 5.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CINF’s profit will be $128.69 million for 35.84 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Cincinnati Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.

Greenwich Investment Management Inc, which manages about $387.59M and $102.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co by 119,050 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $6.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Management Corporation by 98,823 shares in the quarter, for a total of 308,776 shares, and has risen its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 157 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 102.33 million shares or 1.46% more from 100.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Horan Capital Lc stated it has 0.33% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). 140,465 are owned by Brandywine Investment Management Ltd Llc. First City Cap has invested 1.62% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 25,252 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.01% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). New York State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 213,495 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Gulf Intl Comml Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 33,499 shares. 276,321 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Moreover, Fiduciary has 0.02% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). 1,957 were reported by Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Co. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 36,321 shares. Fjarde Ap has 0.07% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Wellington Grp Inc Llp owns 0% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 53,611 shares. Advisor Partners Limited accumulated 4,392 shares. Horizon Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 7,661 shares.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $19,965 activity.

More notable recent InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “InterXion drops 5% after Wells Fargo hits sidelines – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “InterXion -7% as revenue growth, profits disappoint – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Announcing: InterXion Holding (NYSE:INXN) Stock Increased An Energizing 174% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Interxion Holding (INXN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is InterXion Holding N.V.’s (NYSE:INXN) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14 billion and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 132,632 shares to 359,570 shares, valued at $71.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 266,932 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).