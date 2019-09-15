Marsico Capital Management Holding in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Trimmed by $2.53 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Marshall & Sullivan Decreased Mastercard (MA) Position by $398,640; Valuation Rose

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 1,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 18,689 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.94 million, down from 20,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $276.32. About 4.03 million shares traded or 16.81% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–Update; 27/04/2018 – Mastercard Nominates 14 Candidates for Election to Board of Directors; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 37.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 7,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 12,385 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.30 million, down from 19,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $226.86. About 1.06M shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – Ulta Sales, Income Jump; Adding Chanel to Mix; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Issues One-Time Bonuses for Hourly Associates; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 E-COMMERCE SALES GROWTH IN 40% RANGE; 15/03/2018 – The Better Skin Co. Launches in Ulta Beauty Nationwide; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 23/03/2018 – The New League: Ulta Beauty’s Masstige Players; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Approves New Shr Repurchase Authorization of $625M; 13/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $245 TARGET PRICE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ci Investments reported 1.17% stake. Pension Ser accumulated 961,047 shares or 0.85% of the stock. 21,259 are owned by Hightower Svcs Lta. Schnieders Capital Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.12% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 17,762 are held by King Wealth. Jlb And Assocs Inc has 99,097 shares for 5.3% of their portfolio. World Asset Incorporated owns 61,819 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Com invested in 128,181 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Veritable Limited Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 100,209 shares. Cwm Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The New York-based Beck Mack Oliver has invested 0.03% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 21,947 are held by Cipher Cap Lp. Catalyst Cap Advisors Limited Company stated it has 1,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cadence Bancorporation Na stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Confluence Inv Mngmt Limited Company invested in 1.1% or 259,468 shares.

Marshall & Sullivan Inc, which manages about $278.30 million and $141.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,319 shares to 102,665 shares, valued at $15.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K also bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares. 1,500 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 34.20 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14 billion and $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 15,145 shares to 70,678 shares, valued at $7.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Livanova Plc by 11,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,466 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).