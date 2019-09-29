Marsico Capital Management Has Upped Position in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV); Raffles Associates LP Has Cut Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Holding as Share Value Rose

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 14,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The hedge fund held 127,674 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79M, down from 142,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $471.18M market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $25.5. About 153,557 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500.

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 87.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 69,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 149,178 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.77M, up from 79,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 671,465 shares traded or 16.81% up from the average. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Tim Haynes, Pres of Amer Home Shield, to Leave to Pursue Other Interests; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 View To Rev $3.085B-$3.115B; 31/05/2018 – Terminix Introduces New Fast-Acting Mosquito Service; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Delivers Solid First-Quarter 2018 Results with Strong Growth at AHS and FSG, and Continued Transformation at; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, ANNOUNCES INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AHS; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIE; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – TIM HAYNES, PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE SERVICEMASTER; 02/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Celebrates MLK50 with Spring Clean 2018; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q EPS 30c; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Bd of Directors

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14B and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 335,817 shares to 715,966 shares, valued at $121.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 12,476 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,843 shares, and cut its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH).

