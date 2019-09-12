Marsico Capital Management Has Upped Its Realpage (RP) Stake by $334,718; Laurion Capital Management LP Position in Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) Decreased by $534,300

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) by 43.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 5,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.56% . The hedge fund held 7,028 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $704,000, down from 12,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Columbia Sportswear Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $101.27. About 79,835 shares traded. Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) has risen 24.20% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.20% the S&P500. Some Historical COLM News: 10/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Intention to Acquire Remaining Interest in China Joint Venture from Swire Re; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O SAYS JASON ZHU WILL CONTINUE AS GENERAL MANAGER OF COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMMERCIAL (SHANGHAI) COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Board of Directors Approved a Regular Qtrly Div of 22c/Shr; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 8 TO 10 PCT; 11/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear to Buy Out China Venture With Swire; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.01 TO $3.11; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O ANNOUNCED ITS INTENT TO ACQUIRE REMAINING 40 PERCENT INTEREST IN COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMMERCIAL (SHANGHAI) COMPANY; 22/04/2018 – DJ Columbia Sportswear Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLM); 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear 1Q Net $45.1M; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Appointment of Snow Burns as Mountain Hardwear Brand Head of Marketing

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 5,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 90,910 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35 million, up from 85,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $62.72. About 112,268 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q Rev $201.3M; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Rev $213.9M-$215.9M; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.46 TO $1.51; 20/04/2018 – RealPage To Acquire ClickPay; 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.38 TO $0.44; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $859.3 MLN TO $867.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q REV. $201.3M, EST. $201.0M; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CASH PORTION OF TRANSACTION WAS FINANCED FROM COMPANY’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY

Analysts await Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, up 9.22% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.41 per share. COLM’s profit will be $105.99M for 16.44 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Columbia Sportswear Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 569.57% EPS growth.