Marsico Capital Management Has Upped Its Position in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by $612,184 as Share Value Rose; Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Stake Increased by Perceptive Advisors Llc

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 12.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 5,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,671 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41M, up from 40,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 845,265 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 2.36% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – ALSO PLAN FOR $350 MLN IN INTERNAL GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES DURING 2018; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS – IN COMING MONTHS, VULCAN WILL ENGAGE WITH PARTNERS AND CUSTOMERS TO EVALUATE AND FURTHER DEVELOP VULCAN’S SOLUTIONS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vulcan Materials Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMC); 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 2.2% Position in Despegar.com; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Net $53M; 29/03/2018 – REG-DECISIONS OF RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 29 MARCH 2018; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Cont Ops EPS 40c; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 44C, EST. 23C

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 71.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1.75M shares as the company’s stock rose 36.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.21 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.95M, up from 2.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $445.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.85% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $6.48. About 941,037 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has risen 11.14% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 20/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within CymaBay Therapeutics, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Axcelis Technologies, La Quinta, Hornbeck Of; 19/04/2018 – DJ CymaBay Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBAY); 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY SAYS SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-CHOLESTATIC THRU 26 WEEKS; 03/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR MAINTAINS POTENT ANTI-CHOLESTATIC AND ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY; 19/03/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright; 10/04/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8; 18/05/2018 – HistoIndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 0.11% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 11,621 shares. Brinker Cap invested 0.16% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). First Allied Advisory holds 0.01% or 2,784 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Of America invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Eventide Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.06% or 259,000 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt LP invested 0.28% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). 66 were reported by Earnest Partners Limited Company. Blair William & Comm Il holds 0.02% or 30,337 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Group reported 0% stake. Fund Mgmt holds 52,427 shares. First Mercantile stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Bluestein R H &, Michigan-based fund reported 195,092 shares. Voya Inv Management Lc owns 0.02% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 80,320 shares. King Luther Capital Corp holds 0.01% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) or 11,250 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia owns 0.01% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 25,102 shares.

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14 billion and $2.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 79,459 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $170.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 354,032 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,163 shares, and cut its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).