Marsico Capital Management Has Upped Its Facebook (FB) Position; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder New England Research & Management Increased Position

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 9,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 84,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, up from 74,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.47 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 111.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 539,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.41 million, up from 482,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 14.97M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – CNET: BREAKING: Tesla and SpaceX Facebook pages have been deleted following this tweet from @elonmusk. More to com; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK MULLING COMMUNITY-BASED GOVERNANCE: ZUCKERBERG; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Announces New Security Settings Amid Privacy Concerns; 12/04/2018 – EU’s Jourova, Facebook’s Sandberg Spoke by Phone Thursday Evening; 23/04/2018 – First Word: Facebook Removes More Hate Content (Video); 30/04/2018 – Facebook’s F8: Expect Plenty of VR/AR, Data-Sharing Updates, Mobile Gaming — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg deploys ‘secret police’ to catch leakers at Facebook, former employee alleges in report; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Deleting Facebook is the messiest breakup ever; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Ryan Costello Says Regulating Facebook Should Be Done ‘Slowly and Cautiously’ (Video); 01/05/2018 – Facebook to Add `Clear History’ Tool to Let Users Scrub Web Data

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco Systems: Assessing The 13% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why General Electric Stock Is a Better Buy Following Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWF, AMZN, V, CSCO – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2019: LEDS, VIOT, ADI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: When Listless Is a Good Thing – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IVV, FB, GOOG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook: Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMD, BAC, FB, GE, DE – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Facebook (FB) Down 9.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Takes Another Jump From Bullish Trendline – Live Trading News” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

