Marsico Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding by $7.27 Million; Rk Capital Management Holding in Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Boosted as Valuation Rose

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 60.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 41,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 27,069 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, down from 68,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $198.79. About 902,634 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 16/05/2018 – Constellation’s Ex-CEO Among Three Charged in $300 Million Plot; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $100 MLN; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable; 14/03/2018 – Corona Premier Hits Shelves Across U.S. in March; 29/03/2018 – STZ: PLEASED WITH BENEFITS OF TAX OVERHAUL, EXPECT 19% TAX RATE; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $250; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 REPORTED BASIS EPS OF $9.38 TO $9.68; 19/04/2018 – Constellation Advisers Names Jason Cholewa Vice President of Business Development; 08/03/2018 – CITY DEVELOPMENTS LTD CTDM.Sl – INTEREST HOLDINGS OF CDL CONSTELLATION AND TIDR IN SUMANG WALK PROPERTY PROJECT ARE 60% AND 40% RESPECTIVELY; 29/03/2018 – STZ: ADDITIONAL MARKETNG SPEND IN FY19 WEIGHTED TO 1H

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 27,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The hedge fund held 416,259 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.85 million, up from 389,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Douglas Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.64M market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $43.37. About 48,188 shares traded. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) has declined 13.38% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PLOW News: 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Backs FY18 Sales $475M-$535M; 21/04/2018 DJ Douglas Dynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLOW); 30/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 6; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Reaffirms 2018 Outlook; 07/05/2018 – DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.60-Adj EPS $2.20; 25/04/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC PLOW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.94, REV VIEW $503.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26 million and $347.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Game Technolog by 90,000 shares to 262,033 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstservice Corp New by 27,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,989 shares, and cut its stake in Old Dominion Fght Lines Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.63 EPS, down 8.36% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $503.59 million for 18.90 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.00% EPS growth.

