Marsico Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding in Ptc (PTC) by $576,898; Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake in Darden Restaurants (DRI) by $20.41 Million

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 8.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 6,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 69,722 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.26 million, down from 76,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $66.55. About 809,007 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS SAYS PANKAJ GOEL TO ACT AS CFO; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 39.25 BLN RUPEES VS 31.59 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 27/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 16/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $80; 29/03/2018 – The Wrap: Even PTC Likes `Roseanne’ Revival: `Seems Like a Winning Formula,’ Group President Says; 08/03/2018 – Staples Solutions Goes Live with PTC’s Retail Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Solution; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees FY EPS 31c-EPS 38c; 27/03/2018 – PTC Adds Connected Forecasting to Servigistics Service Parts Management Solution; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 88.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 168,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The hedge fund held 21,048 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.56M, down from 189,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $127.34. About 1.06 million shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SALES $ 1,073.2 MLN VERSUS $1,035.1 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.80; 17/05/2018 – Darden 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN WILL NOT OFFER BUY-ONE-TAKE-ONE OLIVE GARDEN DEAL IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – INCREASED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN BOOSTS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SAME-RESTAURANT SALES ROSE 2.2 PCT; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY COMP SALES ABOUT +2%; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q EPS $1.73

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold PTC shares while 137 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 65.19 million shares or 3.25% less from 67.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 11,565 are held by Brandywine Managers Limited Co. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability holds 69,028 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Amer Century Companies stated it has 837,799 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Prns has invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Campbell Newman Asset Inc has invested 0.1% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Jane Street holds 0% or 14,285 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has 12,247 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 70,268 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Stifel Financial holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 69,473 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Brown Brothers Harriman And Co has invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Mai Capital Mngmt reported 2,554 shares stake. The United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Moreover, Psagot Invest House has 0% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 1,011 shares. 10,292 are owned by Brinker.

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PTC’s profit will be $31.10 million for 61.62 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14B and $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 102,744 shares to 259,971 shares, valued at $94.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 69,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19 before the open. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $167.03 million for 23.41 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

