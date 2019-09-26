Marsico Capital Management Has Raised Its Position in Danaher (DHR) as Market Valuation Rose; Edgemoor Investment Advisors Boosted Its Visa (V) Stake by $427,656

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 1212.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 259,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 280,433 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.08 million, up from 21,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $143.95. About 1.92 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Net $566.6M; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 07/03/2018 – DANAHER NOW SEES 1Q ADJ. EPS ABOVE VIEWS

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 3.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 2,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 71,082 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.34M, up from 68,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $392.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $175.28. About 7.42M shares traded or 9.00% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – VISA & PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP IN CANADA; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B; 10/04/2018 – German Embassy Opens Visa Application Centre in Bahrain in Partnership With VFS Global; 19/04/2018 – Chile’s Visa Requirements Halt Haiti Influx, Ask for Skin Color; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC V.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.41, REV VIEW $20.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Visa Class A Favored by 29 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ANNUAL NET REV. GROWTH AT LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS; 18/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold DHR shares while 447 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 536.72 million shares or 3.84% less from 558.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc reported 0.99% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Moreover, Retirement Sys Of Alabama has 0.2% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc accumulated 10,256 shares. Agf Investments invested in 0.28% or 161,820 shares. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Ltd Com stated it has 0.02% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Wharton Business Grp Ltd Liability owns 3,122 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Farr Miller Washington Lc Dc holds 3.01% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 255,182 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.4% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 623,110 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag invested in 2.22 million shares. Mcrae Management has invested 0.62% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Jane Street Grp Lc reported 22,998 shares. Stephens Inc Ar has 0.15% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 46,423 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation has 0.43% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 491,751 shares. Charter Tru stated it has 25,677 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Management Lc invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $348,800 activity.

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14B and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 8,290 shares to 38,685 shares, valued at $5.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 335,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 715,966 shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $792.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 14,476 shares to 213,497 shares, valued at $10.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,818 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

