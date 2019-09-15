Marsico Capital Management Has Lowered Ptc (PTC) Position as Valuation Declined; Professional Advisory Services Has Upped Position in Albemarle (ALB) by $314,160

Professional Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Albemarle Corporation (ALB) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc bought 4,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 134,767 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.49M, up from 130,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Albemarle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.34 billion market cap company. It closed at $69.28 lastly. It is down 21.06% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE AGREES TO $250M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 21/03/2018 – RPT-Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – ON MAY 11, ENTERED AGREEMENTS RELATING TO AN UNCOLLARED ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Soaring Demand for Lithium Fuels Exploration and Production Race; 20/03/2018 – Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 19/04/2018 – Albemarle Declares Force Majeure Due to Shortage of Key Raw Materials in Urethane Supply Chain; 14/05/2018 – Albemarle at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Albemarle Corporation Announces Appointment of Dr. Glen Merfeld, Chief Technology Officer for Lithium Business; 07/05/2018 – East Coast Wings + Grill Signs Deal for new Restaurant in Albemarle, N.C; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q Adj EPS $1.30

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 8.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 6,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 69,722 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.26M, down from 76,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $66.55. About 741,053 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 17/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from PTC India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees FY Rev $1.25B-$1.26B; 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q Rev $307.9M; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees FY Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.41; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees 3Q Rev $310M-$315M; 12/05/2018 – PTC INDIA FINANCIAL 4Q LOSS 1.1B RUPEES VS 1.1B PROFIT Y/Y; 21/05/2018 – PTC to Host Investor Session at LiveWorx on Monday, June 18th, 2018; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 643.7M RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS SAYS PANKAJ GOEL TO ACT AS CFO; 12/03/2018 – lululemon Upgrades to Latest Version of PTC FlexPLM

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $70,850 activity.

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $515.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) by 4,443 shares to 181,126 shares, valued at $15.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 13,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,341 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar General (NYSE:DG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ALB shares while 127 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 92.98 million shares or 0.95% more from 92.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Manhattan holds 496 shares. Aviva Pcl holds 39,130 shares. Frontier Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 6,357 shares. Blue Edge Cap Limited Liability invested 0% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 6,700 shares. 52,882 were reported by Macquarie Grp Ltd. Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) Limited invested in 0.03% or 25,040 shares. Eastern Comml Bank owns 68,801 shares. Jane Street Grp Llc reported 0.01% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Moreover, Franklin Resources has 0.36% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 9.56M shares. Stonebridge Advisors Limited Liability holds 260 shares. Naples Global Ltd Com holds 0.45% or 26,334 shares in its portfolio. Fdx has 0.01% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Moreover, Robecosam Ag has 1% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB).

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14 billion and $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,417 shares to 660,538 shares, valued at $88.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 69,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Frontdoor Inc.

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PTC’s profit will be $31.10M for 61.62 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.