Marsico Capital Management Has Increased Its Ptc (PTC) Stake; First Republic Investment Management Lowered Ventas (VTR) Position by $4.59 Million as Share Value Rose

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 4,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 76,204 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.02 million, up from 71,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $67.13. About 646,173 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 39.25 BLN RUPEES VS 31.59 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 14/03/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $78; 24/04/2018 – PTC Explores the Use of Augmented Reality Technology for Autism; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 643.7 MLN RUPEES VS 787.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 23/05/2018 – Reliance Worldwide Says John Guest Makes Plastic PTC Fittings; 17/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from PTC India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 03/04/2018 – C-RAD AB CRADb.ST – ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT IS ENTERING INTO A COLLABORATION WITH ZUID-OOST NEDERLAND PROTONEN THERAPIE CENTRUM (ZON-PTC); 20/04/2018 – DJ PTC Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTC); 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees FY EPS 31c-EPS 38c; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 4 RUPEES PER SHARE

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 51.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 72,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The hedge fund held 69,220 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42 million, down from 142,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $75.23. About 1.37 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ventas’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR $3.99; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Re-Appoints Leadership; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 27/04/2018 – Ventas to Pursue Sale of Brookdale Portfolio Properties Totaling Up to $30 Million in Cash Rent; 26/03/2018 – VTR: BULGARELLI PRESIDENT, CEO LILLIBRIDGE HEALTHCARE SERVICES; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Business.Financialpost.com which released: “IDC MarketScape Recognizes PTC as a Global Industrial IoT Platform Leader – Financial Post” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is PTC Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PTC) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PTC Inc.: Avoid – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate PTC Inc. (PTC) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The 10 Biggest IoT Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

