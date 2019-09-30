Marsico Capital Management Has Increased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $1.12 Million; Share Price Rose; As Abbvie (ABBV) Market Value Declined, Fidelity National Financial Has Increased by $5.93 Million Its Position

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 8,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 660,538 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $88.49M, up from 652,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 7.03M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft gets ahead in the cloud; 08/05/2018 – Wolters Kluwer’s ELM Solutions Named CODiE Award Finalist for Best Legal Solution with LegalVlEW® BillAnalyzer; 20/04/2018 – DJ Microsoft Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSFT); 13/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Microsoft to open two cloud centres in Germany – report; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–Update; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches lndustry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds

Fidelity National Financial Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 39.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc bought 82,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 290,290 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.11 million, up from 207,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $76.02. About 3.47 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 24/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Shire, Takeda reach breakthrough in deal talks; 17/04/2018 – CYCLACEL’S CYC065 CDK INHIBITOR SHOWS SYNERGY WITH VENETOCLAX; 15/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 22/03/2018 – ABBV CITES MAGNITUDE OF EFFECT ACROSS MULTIPLE STUDY PARAMETERS; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14B and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 24,718 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $158.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qiagen Nv by 13,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,763 shares, and cut its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peninsula Asset has invested 1.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New England Investment And Retirement Group Inc stated it has 2,150 shares. Davis has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Independent Franchise Prtn Limited Liability Partnership owns 6.99 million shares. Gw Henssler & Assocs holds 121,307 shares or 1.47% of its portfolio. Reilly Advsrs Lc invested 0.44% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bangor Retail Bank, Maine-based fund reported 25,336 shares. Somerset Grp Ltd reported 28,218 shares. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa invested 2.5% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 2.8% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4.23 million shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 3.94% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amica Mutual Insurance owns 219,996 shares. Moreover, Fort Washington Invest Inc Oh has 4.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.74 million shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited Com holds 44.14M shares. 4,918 are owned by Fca Tx.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bender Robert Associates owns 43,056 shares. First Personal Fincl Svcs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 16,722 shares. Fin Mngmt Professionals Incorporated invested in 655 shares. Mengis Mngmt stated it has 42,921 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Dodge And Cox reported 31,109 shares stake. Veritas Invest Limited Liability Partnership holds 1,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 2.57M shares. Clark Capital Inc holds 0.04% or 27,759 shares. Family Firm holds 4,167 shares. Moreover, Telemus Limited Liability Com has 0.22% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Yorktown Mgmt And Inc invested 0.47% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Reilly Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 2,522 shares. Evanson Asset, a California-based fund reported 4,093 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 1.10 million shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Summit Fin Wealth Advsr owns 24,420 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. Another trade for 7,525 shares valued at $498,057 was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was bought by RAPP EDWARD J. On Tuesday, July 30 AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $663,500 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 10,000 shares. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $1.76 million was bought by Schumacher Laura J. $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00 million.

Fidelity National Financial Inc, which manages about $689.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 270,000 shares to 70,041 shares, valued at $8.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.