Marsico Capital Management Has Increased Holding in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV); Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Orleans Capital Management Has Raised Position

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 87.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 69,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 149,178 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.77M, up from 79,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 671,465 shares traded or 10.69% up from the average. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 30/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Terminix Closes Its Transaction With Copesan Services, Inc; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – STEVE HOCHHAUSER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Board of Directors; 31/05/2018 – Terminix Introduces New Fast-Acting Mosquito Service; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Net $40M; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Tim Haynes, Pres of Amer Home Shield, to Leave to Pursue Other Interests; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, ANNOUNCES INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AHS; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIE; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q EPS 30c

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 83.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 6,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 14,815 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07M, up from 8,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 8.40M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as ESPN president; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 02/05/2018 – Variety: `Trust’ Star Harris Dickinson to Play the Prince in Disney’s `Maleficent 2′; 24/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES ‘AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EARN $210M IN OPENING WKND; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT £10.75/SHARE: UK PANEL

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14 billion and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 46,329 shares to 91,887 shares, valued at $2.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 9,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07M shares, and cut its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd.

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29B and $132.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 11,671 shares to 80,621 shares, valued at $3.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc. Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 7,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,342 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Corp Com (NYSE:CVS).