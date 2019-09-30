Marsico Capital Management Has Increased Holding in Guidewire Software (GWRE) by $1.53 Million as Share Value Declined; Nexus Investment Management Increases Holding in Western Digital (WDC)

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 7,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 281,688 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.39M, up from 273,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.49. About 5.76M shares traded or 10.43% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct; 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises; 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 15,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 70,678 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.17 million, up from 55,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $101.86. About 1.37M shares traded or 102.34% up from the average. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58 – $0.51; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS 0c; 12/03/2018 – Atlas Financial Selects Guidewire System for Claims Management; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Rev $163.8M; 10/04/2018 – Seibels Deploys Guidewire Systems for Claims Management, Analytics, and Enhanced Customer Claims Experience; 04/04/2018 – VERTI Selects Single Platform With Guidewire Core and Data Products; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 51c-Loss 46c; 26/04/2018 – Guidewire Software Announces Prelude Software as a New Solution Partner; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $85

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14B and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 6,482 shares to 69,722 shares, valued at $6.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 18,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,242 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “These 3 Unloved Tech Stocks Are Finally Recovering – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Western Digital Enables Industry 4.0 Transition With High-Endurance Storage Solutions for Industrial-Grade AI, ML and IoT Applications – Business Wire” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do You Know About Western Digital Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:WDC) ROCE? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Comparing Revenue and Key Metrics For The Two Portable Memory Heavyweights, Seagate And Western Digital – Forbes” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Western Digital Stock Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: February 04, 2019.