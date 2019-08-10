Marsico Capital Management Has Decreased Its Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Position by $13.83 Million as Share Price Were Volatile; Folketrygdfondet Has Upped Its Nokia (NOK) Stake by $20.00 Million as Share Value Rose

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI) by 72.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 41,895 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 15,667 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17M, down from 57,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ultimate Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $0 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 22/03/2018 – Ultimate Software VP of HR Wins Excellence Award; 08/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Announces Presentations at American Payroll Association’s 36th Annual Congress; 20/04/2018 – Canadian Industrial Equipment Dealer Uses UltiPro Reporting to Improve Payroll Processes, Support Business Continuity Planning; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group 1Q Rev $276.8M; 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $276.8M, EST. $270.9M; 14/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $267M TO $269M, EST. $267.2M; 07/03/2018 – One of the World’s Largest Gypsum Board Producers Uses UltiPro to Addresses Global Manufacturing Challenges; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group: Felicia Alvaro to Succeed as New CFO; 12/04/2018 – Los Angeles Dodgers Enlists Ultimate Software’s UltiPro to Help Resolve Complex Payroll, HR Challenges

Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet bought 4.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 21.41 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.49M, up from 17.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.41. About 22.22M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 03/04/2018 – RadioResource: Nokia to Deploy GSM-R, Backhaul Network in Poland; 31/05/2018 – Nokia: Current Nokia Technologies President, Gregory Lee, to Leave Company; 13/03/2018 – State of Finland invests in Nokia; 06/03/2018 – Nokia Names Sanjay Goel President of Global Services Unit; 03/04/2018 – DNA India: Nokia 7 Plus to launch in India tomorrow; most likely to be an Amazon; 27/04/2018 – Nokia, Ericsson Show Signs of Life as Chinese Rivals Hit Bumps; 26/04/2018 – Nokia 1Q Networks Gross Margin 35.8% Vs 39.5%, Op Margin 1% Vs 6.6%; 13/03/2018 – SOLIDIUM OY SLDUM.UL SAYS NOKIA FITS PERFECTLY INTO SOLIDIUM’S PORTFOLIO; 25/04/2018 – Nokia launches industry-first Edge Cloud data center solution for the 5G era, supporting industry automation and consumer applications; 26/04/2018 – Nokia: Networks Margin Expected to Improve in 2H18

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14B and $2.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 4,299 shares to 76,204 shares, valued at $7.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 16,481 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold ULTI shares while 110 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 15.70% less from 31.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Moab Capital Partners Ltd Liability has 2.16% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 27,557 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 30,667 shares stake. 7,042 are held by Twin Tree Lp. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.02% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Cleararc Capital, Ohio-based fund reported 813 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.02% or 18,730 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 0% stake. Prudential invested in 18,611 shares. The California-based Reilly Fincl Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Brown Capital Management Ltd owns 3,809 shares. Moreover, Foundry Limited Com has 0.13% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). The New York-based Tower Research Capital Limited Liability (Trc) has invested 0.03% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). The Japan-based Daiwa Secs Gru Incorporated has invested 0.03% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). The Connecticut-based Tudor Investment Et Al has invested 0.34% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI).

