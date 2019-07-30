Marsico Capital Management Has Decreased Its Gartner (IT) Stake by $777,952 as Market Value Rose; Ppl (PPL) Shareholder Moors & Cabot Decreased Its Position by $617,117

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 19,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,806 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, down from 64,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $29.71. About 1.83 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE ITS 2018 EARNINGS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Ofgem Issues RIIO-2 Framework Consultation Document; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – Given fig leaf offered by Xi now is the time for trump to declare victory in the china trade war watch the mkt soar & ppl forget abt mueller; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q OPER REV. $2.13B, EST. $2.09B

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gartner Inc (IT) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 5,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,951 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.06M, down from 45,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gartner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 19.09% or $32.6 during the last trading session, reaching $138.13. About 2.27M shares traded or 536.40% up from the average. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 13.18% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 24/05/2018 – IT Analyst Gartner Recognizes Pimcore as “Cool Vendor”; 12/04/2018 – AKQA Positioned the Highest for Execution in the Leaders Quadrant of Gartner Magic Quadrant for Global Digital Marketing Agencies; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 06/03/2018 – CompuCom Again Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America; 09/04/2018 – Gartner Says Global IT Spending to Grow 6.2 Percent in 2018; 26/03/2018 – PUBLICIS GROUPE AGENCIES DIGITAS AND SAPIENTRAZORFISH EACH RECOGNIZED AS A LEADER IN GARTNER’S 2018 MAGIC QUADRANT FOR GLOBAL DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCIES; 21/03/2018 – 3Gtms Positioned in the Niche Players Quadrant of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 15/03/2018 – Deloitte named a leader by Gartner in Data and Analytics Service Providers, Worldwide; 11/05/2018 – Birst Receives Among Five Highest Scores for All Five Use Cases in 2018 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Analytics and Busines; 16/05/2018 – InfoSec Institute Named a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Security Awareness Computer-Based Training

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14B and $2.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 32,445 shares to 284,697 shares, valued at $59.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 4,299 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold IT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 87.48 million shares or 1.86% less from 89.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank holds 4,719 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Corp accumulated 20,500 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.14% or 146,047 shares. Td Asset invested in 74,035 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt holds 0.47% or 73,800 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Saturna Capital holds 0.8% or 180,745 shares in its portfolio. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.02% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) or 8,200 shares. Moreover, 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 49,110 shares. Rmb Capital Llc reported 27,380 shares. Cookson Peirce holds 0.11% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) or 8,974 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc reported 347 shares stake. Wells Fargo And Mn, California-based fund reported 1.02M shares. California-based Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Company has invested 0% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $2.25 million activity.

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. PPL’s profit will be $404.18 million for 13.26 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 3,281 shares to 6,956 shares, valued at $654,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 31,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).