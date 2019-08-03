Marsico Capital Management Has Cut Its Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Holding by $8.80 Million; New Vernon Investment Management Has Upped Its Aon Plc (AON) Position by $333,710

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 13,696 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, up from 11,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $191.04. About 763,279 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.97, EST. $2.81; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR; 05/03/2018 MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Adds Aon; 10/04/2018 – Aon and HP Join Forces to Combat Cyber Risk; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon UK appoints Nathan Shanaghy as COO; 25/04/2018 – AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS; 03/04/2018 – Aon: despite slight decline, financial health of defined benefit pension plans remains strong in first quarter; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.35

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 20,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 353,565 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.28 million, down from 374,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $510.47. About 410,595 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW); 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14B and $2.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1,784 shares to 29,909 shares, valued at $5.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 49,149 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.