Marsico Capital Management Has Cut Its Position in Guidewire Software (GWRE) as Share Value Declined; As Centerstate Bank (CSFL) Stock Value Rose, Panagora Asset Management Upped Holding

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Centerstate Bank Corp (CSFL) by 174.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 67,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 106,834 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 38,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Centerstate Bank Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $23.11. About 310,822 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.42; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK-AMENDMENT OF CERTAIN LOAN AGREEMENT DATED AS OF APRIL 8, 2015 TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT TO APRIL 1, 2021; 25/04/2018 – KBRA Comments on CenterState Bank Corporation’s Acquisition of Charter Financial Corporation; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK TO BUY CHARTERBANK; 15/03/2018 CenterState Bank Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 22-23; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – DEAL FOR PER SHARE VALUE OF $22.76 AND AN AGGREGATE DEAL VALUE OF $360.1 MLN; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – ON APRIL 2, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT AND LOAN DOCUMENTS WITH NEXBANK SSB – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ CenterState Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSFL); 25/04/2018 – WEISSLAW LLP Investigates Charter Financial Corp. Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – MERGER AGREEMENT HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY EACH OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CHARTER AND CENTERSTATE

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 4,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 55,533 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40M, down from 60,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $96.44. About 331,706 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Rev $163.8M; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE $644.0 MLN – $650.0 MLN; 04/04/2018 – VERTI Selects Single Platform With Guidewire Core and Data Products; 21/03/2018 – Guidewire Dublin Recognised as Global Centre for Product Development and Professional Services; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.88, REV VIEW $638.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS 0c; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE – OFFERING OF NOTES UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUS AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $300 MLN; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS OF THE $300 MLN NOTES OFFERING TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS; 29/03/2018 – California Casualty Selects Guidewire Systems for Real-Time and Predictive Analytics

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0.06% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Eaton Vance Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 74,597 shares. Nicholas Invest Prns Ltd Partnership holds 24,841 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Comm owns 1.13M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corp has 31,832 shares. Exchange Inc invested in 1.09% or 39,855 shares. Amer Registered Investment Advisor owns 5,090 shares. Sit Inv, a Minnesota-based fund reported 32,800 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.03% or 128,326 shares in its portfolio. Wasatch Advsr reported 1.01M shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Barbara Oil stated it has 10,500 shares. Legal General Public Ltd Co holds 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) or 48,148 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Llc accumulated 2,705 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd invested in 78,864 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 429,747 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 55.74% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.61 per share. GWRE’s profit will be $22.09M for 89.30 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Guidewire Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,800.00% EPS growth.

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14B and $2.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 5,490 shares to 97,319 shares, valued at $5.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 1,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,463 shares, and has risen its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15B and $22.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 33,413 shares to 144,363 shares, valued at $4.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 189,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,089 shares, and cut its stake in Pacific Biosciences Of Calif (NASDAQ:PACB).